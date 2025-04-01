Earlier this year, Prime Video announced that “The Rings of Power” will return for a third season.

Season 3 is expected to begin filming this spring, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s everything we know so far about “The Rings of Power” Season 3.

There will be a major time jump

“The Rings of Power” Season 3 will involve a “several year time jump,” as The Hollywood Reporter reported in February.

The logline for the upcoming season reads: “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

The War of the Elves and Sauron is a significant event in Middle-earth lore. When Sauron, disguised as Annatar, teaches Celebrimbor and the other elves of Eregion how to craft the Rings of Power, he then crafts the One Ring in secret.

When the elves discover Sauron’s treachery, they hide their Rings of Power. This causes Sauron to attack Eregion and kill Celebrimbor — which is the beginning of the War of the Elves and Sauron.

We already saw the fall of Eregion at the end of “The Rings of Power” Season 2. We also saw other catalysts for the War of the Elves and Sauron — Elrond (Robert Aramayo), forced to retreat after the fall of Eregion, falls back to the valley of Imladris and founds what will eventually become Rivendell.

Eventually, the Númenóreans aid the elves in the War of the Elves and Sauron, tipping the scales of war in the elves’ favor. Fans will likely see this happen in “The Rings of Power” Season 3.

New additions to the cast of ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3

Two more additions to “The Rings of Power” Season 3 cast were announced in February: Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna in “Stranger Things,” and Eddie Marsan, who’s been in a variety of blockbusters, like “Mission: Impossible III” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.”

According to Deadline, the details around the recent casting additions have been kept under wraps. But Deadline speculates that “Bower plays ... a character described as a handsome high-born knight (code name Arlen) in casting information that has been circulated around" and that he could be “a new love interest for Galadriel.”

As for Marsan’s character, Deadline reports that “he has a brother” and that “the role reportedly required Scottish accent,” speculating that “the English actor could presumably be playing a dwarf.”

Prime Video hasn’t announced a release date for “The Rings of Power” Season 3 yet.