Danielle Brooks, from left, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black and Jason Momoa pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of A Minecraft Movie on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in London.

The blocky, video game world of “Minecraft” is coming to the big screen on Friday, April 4, in the new movie “A Minecraft Movie.”

The new movie has some household names in the cast, including Jack Black and Jennifer Coolidge. But there are others that you might not recognize.

Here is what to know about the cast for “A Minecraft Movie.”

Related These movies are coming to theaters in April

The ones you probably know

Jack Black

Whether you know him as Dewey Fin from “School of Rock,” Nacho from “Nacho Libre” or even Po the panda from the “Kung Fu Panda” movies, Black has made a name for himself over the course of his career.

He’s also no stranger to video games, as he recently was the voice for Bowser in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and was in a commercial for the Activision home video game “Pitfall!” when he was just 13 years old, according to Britannica.

He will be playing the expert crafter, Steve, in “A Minecraft Movie,” according to IMDb.

Jason Momoa

The “Aquaman” star is trading his trident for a pickaxe as he plays Garrett — one of the four characters that find themselves in the video game world.

If not for his superhero name, some of you might know Jason Momoa as Dante from “Fast X” or as Jason Ioane from his first acting role in the TV Series “Baywatch,” according to IMDb.

But if you’ve seen “Slumberland,” then the pink jacket he’s wearing in the upcoming film might stir up some memories of his character Flip in the dreamworld.

Momoa also played Duncan Idaho, the mentor to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in “Dune: Part One” and, according to Variety, will be returning for the next installment of the franchise, “Dune: Part Three.”

Jennifer Coolidge

From Fiona in “A Cinderella Story” to Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in “The White Lotus,” Coolidge never ceases to amaze and humor fans when she comes on the screen.

Many might remember her as Paulette Bonafonté in the classic movie “Legally Blonde” when Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) teaches her the iconic “bend and snap.” According to People, Coolidge might be back for “Legally Blonde 3,″ which was first announced in June 2018.

But before that happens, Coolidge is sure to give a performance to remember as she plays Vice Principal Marlene in the new movie who, apparently, dates a Villager that finds himself in the real world, according to a post on X from Discussing Film.

Related New series streaming on Netflix in April

The ones you might not know

Emma Myers

Playing the role of Natalie is Emma Myers, whose first acting role came along when she was 8 years old, when she played Paige Slayton in the TV show “The Glades,” according to IMDb.

Since then, she is best known for her roles as CC in “Family Switch,” Pippa Fitz-Amobi in the Netflix series “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and Enid Sinclair in “Wednesday.”

Danielle Brooks

“The Color Purple” actress Danielle Brooks is stepping out of history and into the video game world as she will be playing Dawn in “A Minecraft Movie.”

Brooks is best known for her roles as Leota Abebayo in the TV series “Peacemaker,” Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in “Orange Is the New Black” and Pearle in “Close Enough,” according to IMDb.

She is a talented actress, producer and director that has been nominated for and won various awards for her time on the screen and on the stage, according to Broadway.com.

Sebastian Hansen

Sebastian Hansen made his acting debut playing a toddler Mozart in the 2018 TV series “Mozart in the Jungle” and will now be playing Henry in the upcoming film.

According to IMDb, Hansen is best known for his roles as Kris Ansley in “Just Mercy,” young Scott Landon in the miniseries “Lisey’s Story” and as an astronaut, zookeeper and host on the TV series “Kid Tips.”

He is also starring in a upcoming short film titled “Fort Valor” that — interestingly enough — also has a video game focus.

Hansen will be playing a young boy, Conner, who’s struggling with his father being away on deployment. He ends up learning valuable lessons that help him while playing a video game with his uncle, per IMDb.