The new video game-inspired movie, that critics gave mixed reviews, is getting a whole different kind of reaction from its audiences.

“A Minecraft Movie” is causing commotion in the theaters, to the point that theaters are displaying warnings about moviegoers that any disruptive behavior will cause those to be “removed from the venue with no refund,” according to BBC.

Here’s some context behind the situation.

The ‘chicken jockey’ trend

According to Variety, various videos of “Minecraft” moviegoers have gone viral for getting noisy and disruptive inside theaters when references to the popular 2011 game are made in the film — one scene being when Jack Black’s character, Steve, says the phrase “chicken jockey.”

This scene, which is also shown near the end of the trailer, shows Garrett Garrison (Jason Momoa) and Steve in a boxing ring where a box, suspended in the air, deposits a baby zombie riding a chicken that Garrett must now fight.

Young moviegoers around the world have been sharing videos of themselves and others reactions to the scene while in the theater, People reported.

One particular video from an attendee that went viral on TikTok shows other audience members anticipating the phrase with phones at the ready to capture the reaction. Upon Steve saying the phrase, the theater erupts in cheers, screaming and applauding with popcorn and buckets being thrown in the air.

The video then cuts to the theater being illuminated and police officers escorting a group of children out of the theater.

People reported that more videos similar to this one have also been posted from young audiences seeing “A Minecraft Movie.”

A notice at a Cineworld in Oxfordshire, shared by BBC, reads, “Any form of anti-social behavior, especially anything that may disturb other guests such as loud screaming, clapping and shouting will not be tolerated.

“Anyone who is found to be acting in this manner will be removed from the screening and not entitled to a refund.”

More cinemas are also encouraging moviegoers to avoid “disruptive behavior,” according to People.

A New Jersey town in Bergen County announced that children not accompanied by an adult when seeing “A Minecraft Movie” will not be admitted, according to NBC New York.

Context behind the ‘chicken jockey’

The “chicken jockey” is a rare occurrence in the “Minecraft” game, with only a 0.25% chance of the baby zombie spawning riding a new chicken, according to CNN.

With fans knowing the rarity of the creature, when the “chicken jockey” scene was shared in the trailer, prior to the movies release, it quickly became a popular meme and thus causing a viral trend to be brought to theaters, according to People.

Behind the scenes

In a video posted on X by Fandango, Black and Momoa talk about what it was like filming the “chicken jokey” scene.

When asked about what it was like during filming, Momoa describes the scene as “humiliating” and “very challenging” as he had to use “a lot of imagination” while filming.

Momoa also explains that it took three days of stunt work to film the scene.

Black adds that he was inspired by Burgess Meredith — who played Mickey Goldmill in “Rocky” — while he was Momoa’s “corner man” during the scene.

“A Minecraft Movie” had a successful opening weekend as it reached $301 million globally, according to People.

Deadline also reported that director, Jared Hess, is already talking about a sequel to the video game movie.