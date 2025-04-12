As Disney has released its live-action films, it tends to remind audiences of the original animated films that might have been forgotten.

But there are quite a few animated films you might’ve forgotten about. Here are eight animated films that might be due for a rewatch. They can all be found on Disney+.

Animated films to rewatch

‘The Aristocats’

Rating: G

Original release: Dec. 24, 1970

“The Aristocats” really did made you want to be a cat as you followed the adventures of the cat Duchess (Eva Gabor) and her three kittens who enlist the help of a street cat, Thomas O’Malley (Phil Harris), to help them find their way home after being catnapped by their greedy butler.

The three little kittens — Toulouse (Gary Dubin), Marie (Liz English) and Berlioz (Dean Clark) — are the perfect depiction of what it’s like growing up with siblings, making the film hilarious and fun to watch, in addition to the other great characters and the catchy soundtrack.

‘The Fox and the Hound’

Rating: G

Original release: July 10, 1981

When Tod the fox (Mickey Rooney) and Copper the hound dog (Kurt Russell) first meet when they’re young, they become fast friends, but when Copper leaves to become a trained hunting dog, things change and their friendship is tested now that their older.

This is a tearjerker for sure, but also shows the power of friendship through two unlikely friends.

‘Oliver & Company’

Rating: G

Original release: November 18, 1988

After all of his siblings have found new homes, a young cat named Oliver (Joey Lawrence) finds himself meeting a ragtag family of dogs on the streets of New York City, who show him the ropes of the streets.

“Oliver & Company” is a fun and exciting animated film and when Dodger — who is voiced by the one and only Billy Joel — starts singing “Why Should I Worry,” you won’t be able to help moving to the groove.

‘Anastasia’

Rating: G

Original release: Nov. 21, 1997

It’s quite a journey to the past and “Anastasia” is the one to take you there.

While Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd) may have haunted some of us as a child, the star-packed cast — including Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Angela Lansbury, Hank Azaria and Christopher Lloyd — and catchy songs still make this a beloved classic in my book.

This is truly a feel-good princess movie — that is forgotten more than most — that focuses on finding family and the truth, no matter the obstacles.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’

Rating: PG

Original release: June 2, 2001

Milo James Thatch (Michael J. Fox) may be a scrawny museum cartographer, but he is not letting anything stand between him and his dream to find the lost empire of Atlantis. With the help of Preston B. Whitmore (John Mahoney) and a group of fearless explorers, the quest begins and brings all kinds of twists and turns.

“Atlantis” can usually be found on a list of underrated Disney movies even though it was first considered a flop in the box office when it was released, according to GameRant.

But the film has truly stood the test of time. With one big wild adventure full of wonder and mystery, and a message of fighting for what’s right, “Atlantis” is a movie that will take families on a deep-sea adventure, all from the comforts of their home.

‘Treasure Planet’

Rating: PG

Original release: Nov. 27, 2002

From a rebellious teen taking an adventure through space to pirates searching for legendary treasure, “Treasure Planet” is another underrated Disney animated film based on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel “Treasure Island,” with more “Star Trek” vibes.

It’s not just the storyline that makes this movie a great one, but the soundtrack and small life lessons that are taught amid the action add so much more.

If you’ve never seen it, put it at the top of your list because it’s one you’ll wish you had seen sooner after it’s done.

‘Dinosaur’

Rating: PG

Original Release: May 19, 2000

From an egg to the nesting grounds, Aladar the iguanodon (D. B. Sweeney) hasn’t had the easiest life. As an egg, he was taken by a pterosaur and then after being raised on an island, calling a community of lemurs family, they are forced to leave due to a meteor strike.

The family ends up joining a herd, but the tough and stubborn iguanodon leader, Kron (Samuel E. Wright), seems to make things more difficult for those who are too slow to keep up.

“Dinosaur” has been a favorite of mine since I was a kid, as it shows the importance of helping others and standing up for what’s right. While some might think that the animation needs an update, there is really no need for a remake for this movie.

‘Brother Bear’

Rating: G

Original Release: 2003

Getting turned into a bear was definitely not on Kenai’s (Joaquin Phoenix) bingo card, but taking a look through a new perspective was just what he needed.

“Brother Bear” is another Disney animated film that has no business being in the background. With an amazing soundtrack from Phil Collins, and iconic characters like Koda (Jeremy Suarez) and the moose brothers, Rutt (Rick Moranis) and Tuke (Dave Thomas), it’s one of those movies that gets quoted frequently in my family and is perfect for any movie night.