Nate Bargatze poses in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony will air Sept. 14 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said in a statement, according to Variety.

Bargatze, who is currently on his “Big Dumb Eyes” tour, hosts “The Nateland Podcast” and stars in the Netflix special “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” as the Deseret News recently reported.

He’s hosted a CBS Christmas special and two episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

Bargatze has also dipped his toes in the world of writing. His debut book, “Big Dumb Eyes,” is set to release in May.

In 2024, he became the highest-earning stand-up comedian after selling 1.2 million tickets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His “Big Dumb Eyes” tour will be in Salt Lake City on Dec. 5 and 6.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Television Academy chair Cris Abrego in a statement about the 2025 Emmys. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage his one-of-a-kind perspective to entertain TV fans watching this year’s Emmy telecast.”

Awards shows on the hunt for hosts

The Emmys have spent the past four years cycling though hosts and searching for the right tone.

Eugene and Dan Levy took to the Emmys stage last year. Before them, Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer hosted the show, per The Washington Post.

With Conan O’Brien returning to the Oscars in 2026, per NPR, and Nikki Glaser set to host the Golden Globes, per The Golden Globes, maybe the family-friendly Bargatze is what the Emmys have been looking for.

Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards are set to be announced on July 15, per Variety.