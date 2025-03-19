Nate Bargatze poses in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Need more proof that Utahns love clean comedy? Look no further than the schedule for Nate Bargatze’s current tour, which was updated this week.

Tuesday’s update included a new show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, which was already set to host two stops on Bargatze’s “Big Dumb Eyes” tour.

Bargatze added a 3 p.m. MST show on Saturday, Dec. 6.

His 7 p.m. show on that same date is already sold out, and there are few tickets remaining for the 7 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 5, according to the comedian’s Tuesday announcement.

Related Nate Bargatze jokes about getting old during SNL opening monologue

Nate Bargatze career highlights

With his “Big Dumb Eyes” tour, Bargatze hopes to build on the success of his latest Netflix special, “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” which launched in December, and “The Be Funny Tour,” which he wrapped up last year.

In the past year, Bargatze has also helmed a Christmas special on CBS, hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” and announced that his first book, “Big Dumb Eyes,” is coming out in May.

Later this year or in 2026, he’s expected to release another special with Netflix, according to Deadline.

And one year from now, he’ll host a cruise that’s called “Nateland at Sea,” referring to his “Nateland” podcast.

Nate Bargatze in Utah

Bargatze spoke with the Deseret News ahead of his three “Be Funny” shows in Salt Lake City in 2023, and said he realized Utahns loved him when he was able to schedule four shows at the Eccles Theater during his “Hello World” tour.

“I actually now have a lot of close friends that live in Salt Lake City. And I actually end up there a lot,” he said. “This last trip to Eccles was a big one. I could definitely feel it. It was definitely building and building.”

Related The case for clean comedy

During his 2023 shows in Utah, Bargatze made several jokes about religion, in part because his Salt Lake City tour stop overlapped with the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

“The crowds were so good,” he later said of the Salt Lake City shows. “You have dreams of it happening like this, but every single time it’s overwhelming.”

‘Big Dumb Eyes’ tour

Salt Lake City is one of just five U.S. cities that will host more than two stops on Bargatze’s “Big Dumb Eyes” tour, according to the latest version of the tour schedule.

New York City, Dallas, Las Vegas and Hollywood, Florida, are also on that list.

Tickets for the new Bargatze show in Salt Lake City went on sale Wednesday morning.