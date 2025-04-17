Spring showers still linger in our future, calling you to cozy up before the sunshine brings in busy days of adventure and vacation.

Now is the time to lean into the restful, quiet afternoons with films that reset and allow a moment to reminisce.

Watch something slow, something golden and something to soothe the soul before the summer days ahead.

Movies to watch while waiting for summer

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Streaming: Netflix

Rated: PG

Starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, “Pride and Prejudice” is a tender adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

The film, set in an English countryside, follows Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates love and independence.

With its slow charm and soothing score, it’s the perfect movie to sink into before summer.

‘Crazy, Stupid Love’

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore and Emma Stone. Is there a better cast out there? The movie shows the complications of love lost and love found.

Carell finds himself freshly single as a dad who has no idea how to date. Gosling, playing a smooth-talking bachelor, shows him the ropes.

The movie is full of heart and relatable moments.

‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’

Streaming: Max

Rated: G

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, “Kiki’s Delivery Service” follows a witch-in-training who has to move to a new town on her own to seek out independence.

With just her broom and her cat, Kiki creates her own delivery business and learns how to be responsible while looking out for others.

This is the perfect whimsical, and heartwarming film that will allow you to exhale before summer begins.

‘Little Women’

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” features classic warmth and bonds of sisterhood amid romantic love. Is there anything better than that?

Saoirse Ronan leads as Jo March, alongside Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Timothee Chalamet.

The film is a story of sisters, ambition and love. Watching this movie will leave you with lingering feelings of tender nostalgia.

Related The most inspiring movies streaming on Netflix right now

‘Mamma Mia!’

Streaming: Max

Rated: PG-13

Set on a sunny Greek island, the movie follows a bride-to-be who secretly invites three men who could potentially be her father, to her wedding.

Starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan, “Mamma Mia!” is a groovy swirl of ABBA hits and iconic moments.

No other movie feels like an escape to summer than this, especially if enjoyed with a sparkling water and lemon slices.

‘Dirty Dancing’

Streaming: Rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

A summer romance at a Catskills resort, where the sheltered daughter of a doctor, “Baby” played by Jennifer Grey falls for the edgy dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze.

The story features rebellion, class, good music and great dancing. “Dirty Dancing” is an iconic film that is sure to keep you grooving long after the movie ends.

‘Something’s Gotta Give’

Streaming: Pluto, rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

Erica Barry, played by Diane Keaton, is a playwright who falls for her daughter’s much older boyfriend, Harry, played by Jack Nicholson.

The film is a coastal comedy that covers aging, vulnerability and later-in-life-love stories. It is a great reminder that often times, the best things in life don’t show up on time.

‘Father of the Bride’

Streaming: Disney+

Rated: PG

A father begins unraveling as his daughter begins planning her wedding. Steve Martin stars as George Banks, the father with a tight budget and unwillingness to watch his little girl grow up.

The movie is a tender and funny look at love, cake tastings and heartfelt chaos.

‘The Parent Trap’

Streaming: Disney+, rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG

Identical twins — both played by Lindsay Lohan — meet and discover one another’s existence for the first time at summer camp.

The pair decides it is time their parents reunite and they come up with a brilliant plan to make it happen.

The movie set between Napa Valley and London gives you a dreamy escape while waiting for your own summer vacation.

‘I Am Sam’

Streaming: Roku Channel, rent or buy on Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

Sam Dawson, played by Sean Penn, is a man with a developmental disability who is fighting to keep custody of his daughter, played by Dakota Fanning.

It’s a story about genuine love, capability and the limits that life can often place on both.

The sentimental film will leave you teary eyed, but reminded that amongst hard trials, brighter days do come when you fill your life with love.

‘Letters to Juliet’

Streaming: Pluto, Prime Video

Rated: PG

“Letters to Juliet” follows, Amanda Seyfried, who plays a young writer who discovers an old love letter in Verona.

While she is supposed to be enjoying the Italian escape with her fiancé, she instead finds herself on a solo journey to reunite lost lovers.

Set in sun-soaked Italian hillsides, it’s the kind of film meant for waiting on summer.

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

Streaming: Max

Rated: PG

Sophie is a quiet hat-maker turned old woman by a witch’s curse. She finds refuge in a walking castle owned by the mysterious wizard, Howl.

The film is set in a world of war and magic. It is surreal, tender, full of color and the courage to resist becoming invisible.

‘Uptown Girls’

Streaming: Pluto, Prime Video

Rated: PG-13

Molly Gunn, played by Brittany Murphy, is a carefree heiress who is forced to grow up when her funds are frozen and she has to get a job as a nanny to Ray, played by Dakota Fanning.

Ray is wise beyond her years, both sassy and deeply lonely. The two girls — as opposite as can be — both teach each other life long lessons and find deeper purpose in their messy friendship.

It’s the perfect pre-summer film with an upbeat soundtrack, dancing and the free-spirit of life that Murphy shares with Fanning.