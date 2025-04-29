Travel plans can derail fast — delays, cancellations, shifting rules, and forms you didn’t know you needed. Airports don’t wait, and neither does policy.

With so many ways travel plans can be turned upside down, knowledge is your carry-on. Understand your rights, your rebooking options and your compensation claims.

Traveling without a Real ID?

The Real ID deadline is approaching on May 7. After that, Americans flying domestically will need a Real ID-compliant license to pass through airport security.

For those without one, other forms of identification will still be accepted, according to the TSA Website.

State-issued enhanced driver’s license

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

What to expect if flying without a Real ID

U.S. travelers who plan to fly without a Real ID “can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” the Department of Homeland Security says.

Electronic Travel Authorization

As of Jan. 8, an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is required for entry into the U.K., as recently reported by the Deseret News. Travelers heading to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland must apply online with a photo, passport details and a $13 fee.

The ETA can take up to three business days to process and remains valid for up to two years, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in the U.K.

It is not required for the 14 U.K. territories or for travelers simply transiting through the U.K. without leaving the airport, according to Travel Age West.

Those who have failed to secure an approved ETA may be faced with fines or denial of boarding.

Cancelled and delayed flights

Airlines do not guarantee their schedules, which can make travel feel very uncertain for flyers. So what are your rights if your flight is canceled?

Under a new federal policy, travelers are entitled to refunds for flights that are, “canceled, significantly delayed, or experience a ”significant change" for any reason — including “uncontrollable” factors such as weather," according to Conde Nast Traveler.

But there’s a caveat: a full refund only applies if the airline doesn’t offer alternative transportation or if the passenger declines the rebooking or travel voucher. Simply put, if a traveler accepts a new flight arranged by the airline, they forfeit the right to a refund.

Reported by Conde Nast Traveler, “significant changes” that qualify for a refund include: