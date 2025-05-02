Prince Harry waves as he leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he hopes for “reconciliation” with the royal family during a candid interview with the BBC.

Harry also said he felt “devastated” after losing the latest stage of his U.K. court battle for a publicly funded security detail.

For three years, Harry has fought the decision to decrease his family’s U.K. police protection, which came after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

The legal dispute, Harry says, has worsened the strain on his family relationships.

Harry said his father, King Charles III, “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” per the BBC.

“All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion,” a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said following the ruling on Friday, per NBC News.

In light of the ruling, Harry said he “can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.”

He added, “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”

Harry says he has “forgiven” his family, but understands there are some things his family will never forgive.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry said. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. ... But it would be nice to reconcile.”

King Charles revealed he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Harry has frequently spoken about the rift between him and his family after he left behind his royal duties and moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan.

During a 2023 interview with the ITV network, Harry told Tom Bradby, “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back” but “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

The fractured family dynamic was detailed by Harry in his 2023 memoir, “Spare,” but the book only caused further stress on his relationships with the royal family, he acknowledged during the BBC interview.

“This, at the heart of it, is a family dispute, and it makes me really, really sad that we’re sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made most likely, in fact I know, to keep us under the roof,” he said.

Watch: Prince Harry speaks to the BBC