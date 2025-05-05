In Disney and Pixar’s “Coco,” Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead, where he meets his late family members, who are determined to help him find his way home.

Cinco de Mayo is a great holiday to come together as a family and with friends, and to celebrate culture and try new foods.

But once all the celebrations are over, here are nine movies to watch all together for Cinco de Mayo.

9 family-friendly Cinco de Mayo movies

‘Coco’ (2017)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

While this Pixar animated film may be about the Day of the Dead, “Coco” is a heartwarming movie that is perfect for any time of the year as it centers on family and culture.

The story follows a 12-year-old boy, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), as he finds himself where no human has ever gone before — the Land of the Dead.

With the help of his family members who have passed on, Miguel learns the truth behind his family’s history and returns to the Land of the Living with a renewed sense of love for his family.

‘The Book of Life’ (2014)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

Another beautifully animated film about the Day of the Dead shows just what it means to fight for someone you love.

Joaquin (Channing Tatum) and Manolo (Diego Luna) are both in love with the same woman, Maria Posada (Zoe Saldaña). But she’s not as easily swayed as they might think.

When a wager of who will win her heart is struck between two spirits, Manolo finds himself in the Land of the Remembered after believing he would be with Maria there. Now he must accomplish various challenges to return to her and save their town.

‘Nacho Libre’ (2006)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Paramount+

From “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess, Jack Black stars as the cook for a Mexican monastery named Ignacio, or Nacho, who has a dream to become a champion wrestler.

The monastery is also home to an orphanage with boys that hold a special place in his heart. But when finances make it hard to provide food for the children, Nacho decides to put on a mask and help them.

‘McFarland, USA’ (2015)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Disney+

This film is great for all ages as it shows that it’s not about where you come from that makes you a champion but the fight within you to keep going.

In McFarland, California, seven boys who have grown up working in the fields meet Jim White (Kevin Costner), a newcomer and coach in town that sees an opportunity for these boys in cross country running.

When their background begins to cause them to doubt themselves, Coach White works to help them realize that it’s their background that makes them far stronger than their opponents.

‘Selena’ (1997)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez stars as the Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in this biopic film depicting the beginnings of the singers career and her rise to fame up to her early death.

Selena was a Texas-born Tejana singer who had a talented voice from a young age. She quickly rose to the top with albums reaching the top of Latin music charts, according to IMDb.

‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998)

Rated: PG-13

Streaming: Rent on Amazon Prime Video

When a young thief, Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas), seeks revenge for the death of his brother, he encounters Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) — the legendary Zorro.

Zorro agrees to train Alejandro and sees an opportunity to enact his own revenge on his old enemy, Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson).

‘Three Amigos’ (1986)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

This comedic film will bring laughter and fun to your home that your whole family can enjoy for Cinco de Mayo.

With Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short starring as three out-of-work silent-film actors that are mistaken as real heroes, they are asked to help a Mexican village that is terrorized by outlaws.

While the three actors believe that it’s all part of a film, playing their famous songs and acts from their onscreen days, they soon realize that this is actually the real thing.

‘East Side Sushi’ (2014)

Rated: PG

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Juana (Diana Elizabeth Torres) is an immigrant single mom who “can slice and dice anything with great speed and precision” and has become tired of her normal life, according to IMDb.

In order to give her family a brighter future she takes a stab at working for a Japanese restaurant. She quickly realizes her desire to become a sushi chef but is rejected due to her race and gender.

However, she’s not letting anyone take away her dream and does all she can to become a sushi chef, per IMDb.

‘Blue Miracle’ (2021)

Rated: TV-PG

Streaming: Netflix

Based on a true story, “Blue Miracle” tells the story of the Mexican boys’ home, Casa Hogar, that entered a lucrative fishing tournament with a hope to save their orphanage, according to Netflix.

When a hurricane leaves a Mexican boys’ orphanage in financial trouble, Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) and his wife, Becca (Fernanda Urrejola), start searching for a miracle.

Unexpectedly, they are given a chance when Omar and some of the boys are teamed up with two-time fishing competition champion, Captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid), to compete in the international Bisbee Black and Blue Fishing Tournament, according to IMDb.