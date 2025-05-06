Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.

The 2025 Met Gala took place last night, spotlighting menswear and Black style through the lens of dandyism, as reported by the Deseret News.

The evening unfolded with moments of sharp tailoring, creative details and a touch of exclusivity — with an entry cost of $75,000 for the invite-only ticket.

As always, fashion and Hollywood marked bedazzled moments in history, yet again.

The guest list doesn’t come down to those who are willing to pay the hefty cost of the entry ticket — it comes down to a guest-approved list by Anna Wintour, per Business Insider.

While a single ticket costs $75,000, according to The New York Times, a table for 10 runs for $350,000. Though it’s rarely celebrities who are paying the bill.

Typically, design houses, brands and companies will buy the tables, hand-selecting the celebrities they wish to represent them — but only if first approved by Wintour, according to Business Insider.

Amy Odell, the author of “Anna: The Biography,” told Time in 2024 that an invitation was a “really huge signifier that you are ‘in,’” reported Business Insider.

You might assume after paying such a high price guests could choose their own seat — but not quite.

A meticulously arranged seating chart is crafted by Wintour and event planner Eaddy Kiernan, which they begin working on in December once the guest list is finalized, per Cosmopolitan.

Wintour also approves every look before it hits the carpet — all stars and designers must stay true to the theme of the night.

What does the ticket entail?

Red carpet

Cocktail hour

First look to view the Met’s new exhibit

Formal dinner

Surprise performances

Annual after-party

Status

Here are the standout moments from Hollywood’s most glamorous night

Zendaya

It’s no surprise that Zendaya turned heads as she made her debut on the red carpet in a crisp, all-white Louis Vuitton suit, per Vogue. The look was chic dandyism at its finest.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o understood the assignment: “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” She arrived in a monochromatic Chanel ensemble, paired with a matching hat and cape.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that her look was inspired by Little Richard, “who was arguably the innovator and originator of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He inspired countless artists, including The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Prince, John Waters, Elvis, The Beatles, and Billy Porter,” she said.

Nyong’o continued, “He had a grand personality and refused to shrink. He believed in declaring greatness in order to be great, and he had the audacity to disrupt social norms again and again. I stand on the shoulders of the legacy of bold Black artists like Little Richard, and I am honored to pay homage to them today with Chanel and my incredible team of creatives.”

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, arrived in an ivory Wales Bonner suit.

He spoke to Vogue about his deep-rooted love for fashion and named Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Nelson Mandela and James Baldwin, among others, as fashion figures who he looked up to.

He said, “I saw how their image was so important to them, and how they presented themselves through fashion.”

Rihanna’s baby bump

Rihanna offered more than just a striking vision of superfine tailoring — she also debuted a new baby bump on the red carpet.

Lauryn Hill

Rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill made a debut at this year’s Met Gala in a Cheyney Chan Couture suit, per Red Carpet Fashion Awards, which included exaggerated shoulders and long trousers.

The outfit was paired with a blue Hermes handbag and brought a beam of sunlight to the event.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky, co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, wore a custom design from AWGE, his own creative agency, according to Vogue.

His jacket drew inspiration from the Marmot outerwear he saw on the streets of Harlem, where he grew up.

Tyla

Tyla stunned the red carpet with her Jacquemus gown lined with over 30 carats of diamonds, according to InStyle.

The jewels symbolized the elegance of menswear often accessorized with timepieces such as pocket watches, per the article.

She paired the look with a newly debuted blonde pixie cut, bringing together a memorable, completed look.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, a co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, stepped onto the red carpet in a Valentino cape as a tribute to the late Andre Leon Talley, who wore a similar cape to the Met Gala in 2011, per People.

Beneath the cape, he sported a second Valentino look that consisted of a plaid jacket, polka-dot necktie and a flower on his lapel.

His look of the night offered more than a sense of fashion, but a nod to history and those who shaped the path before him.