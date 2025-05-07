Lewis Hamilton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.

The 2025 Met Gala took place Monday in New York City and celebrated Black style.

Several top athletes were part of the festivities, including a legendary Formula 1 driver and WNBA and NBA basketball players.

Here’s a look at the men and women from the sports world who were part of the 2025 Met Gala.

Headliners

Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, was a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala.

He arrived on Monday in an ivory look designed by Wales Bonner, topped with a custom Stephen Jones hat, reported Sports Illustrated.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Beloved gymnast Simone Biles was spotted wearing a short blue dress with a long train and white collar and tall blue heels to match.

She was joined at the Met Gala by her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, who wore a white suit with white fur draped over his shoulder.

Venus Williams

Tennis star Venus Williams looked stunning in an emerald green dress that included a collared top and pleated skirt. She wore a matching green overcoat with black trim.

Serena Williams

Venus Williams’ sister, Serena Williams, was also serving looks at the 2025 Met Gala. Serena wore an icy blue dress with a mesh strip in the middle and a giant silver wrap.

Faces from the basketball world

Savannah James

While LeBron James, an honorary Met Gala chair, was unable to attend on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star’s wife, Savannah, represented him in a red pinstriped suit with a mermaid skirt.

Sabrina Ionescu

Coming off winning a WNBA title, the New York Liberty star arrived in a long black skirt and white bralette top with a tuxedo jacket over top.

Breanna Stewart

This three-time WNBA champion rolled up in style as she wore a white suit with a jacket long enough to make a small train. A white hat finished the look.

Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky forward arrived at her second Met Gala in a black suit dress, which included a skirt with a mermaid-like style at the bottom and a long sleeve top with a white collar designed by Thom Browne, according to X.

Flau’jae Johnson

For her Met Gala debut, LSU basketball guard Flau’jae Johnson wore a stunning black and white gown on the blue carpet.

Dwyane Wade

Dressed by Prada, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer arrived on the blue carpet with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

Wade wore a black and white suit with a bejeweled vest, while Union wore a black dress with a white train, according to Vogue.

Jonquel Jones

WNBA star Jonquel Jones could be sporting an alligator skin suit coat with tinted glasses. Her hair was standing tall.

Faces from the NFL

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked the blue carpet with his wife, Bryonna. He wore a classic black velvet suit with flower details and a beret. His wife wore a dark red dress with beautiful beading and tassels.

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley also made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. He wore a simple black suit by Thom Browne, according to Sports Illustrated.

Joe Burrow

Known for his pre-game fashion, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had to make a play at the Met Gala, where he wore a blueish gray suit and his iconic ice blue glasses, per Sports Illustrated.

Justin Jefferson

For the Minnesota Vikings receiver’s Met Gala debut, he posed with designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne in a Public School gray plaid suit with a flower broach, according to X.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson, who recently signed with the New York Giants, arrived at the Met Gala with his wife, Ciara.

Wilson wore a classic black suit and carried a cane, while his wife wore a black dress with silver chains.

Stefon Diggs

According to Vogue, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs wore a Bianca Saunders suit complete with bright red shoes and a large fur cover.

DeAndre Hopkins

The newly signed Baltimore Ravens wide receiver arrived to this year’s Met Gala in an all black look.

Colin Kaepernick

Accompanied by his wife, Nessa, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick stepped onto the blue carpet in red plaid suit, complete with a cape that had a pink lining. His wife wore a black dress with a black shawl.

Jordan Love

Jordan Love, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was spotted with his fiance, Ronika Stone, on the blue carpet.

Love wore a black and red vampire-inspired look, complete with red-tinted glasses and a vampire bite on his neck. Stone wore a black crop-top with black pants.

Faces from Team USA

Noah Lyles

The Olympic gold medalist track star arrived at the Met Gala in a unique black suit. He sported shorts with tall socks and a cane.

Gabby Thomas

Runner Gabby Thomas, who brought home three gold medals from Paris, wore a completely red ensemble, complete with bold sleeves.

Sha’Carri Richardson

The track and field gold medalist wore a simple, pale yellow dress with a lavender lace top underneath. She had a yellow bow in her hair to match.

As expected, her iconic nails were done to match and on full display.

Miles Chamley-Watson

The three-time fencing Olympian wore a rusty orange ensemble, complete with a cane and beret.