"Flourish," a mural by the artist DAAS, is pictured on the north side of South Salt Lake City Hall on Monday.

Not long after last year’s Mural Fest wrapped up, South Salt Lake leaders found a slight problem with painting the back side of City Hall.

DAAS, a Texas-based artist, painted the south side of the building in a colorful, abstract interpretation of the nature surrounding it. However, it ultimately left the rest of the exterior feeling barren.

“Every time we’d drive up and we’d look at the front, we were like, ‘Definitely, the back is happier,’” said Jody Engar, arts programming coordinator for South Salt Lake, with a chuckle.

As the city started to plan out this year’s event, taking place this Saturday, it immediately called DAAS back and asked him to paint the rest of the building — well, at least the rest of the building that’s paintable. City leaders aren’t sure there’s enough space to paint the east side, but they were sure they wanted to make their City Hall one giant mural.

He pitched one design that city officials weren’t thrilled about before he came back with a mural he calls “Flourish.” This one was also inspired by nature, taking a nod to flowers blooming that he’d paint on the north and west sides.

“It’s kind of inspired by South Salt Lake, a city on the move. Things are happening. ... Like the city is in the process of blooming, and that was the idea I wanted to put across with the artwork,” he explained to KSL.com.

As a bonus, the design blends into his initial work to a point that he refers to the three sides as “siblings,” turning the building into one giant mural that reflects the changing nature of the city.

"Flourish," a mural by the artist DAAS, is pictured on the north and west sides of South Salt Lake City Hall on Monday. | Carter Williams, KSL.com

It blew city officials away, capturing what they’re striving to do.

“It’s what I think about for South Salt Lake,” Engar said. “We have this redevelopment that’s going on in our downtown, and we have a strong sense of community.”

DAAS’ transformation of the building is perhaps the crown jewel yet again, as the eighth Mural Fest installment takes place on Saturday. However, residents and visitors alike will be able to check out 12 other new murals during an “unveiling” celebration from 4-8 p.m., anchored by a do-it-yourself mural walk.

This year’s field includes some new names, including RISK, considered the father of the West Coast graffiti scene, as well as multiple local, national and international artists. Most of the field was selected through an application process, which generated interest from hundreds of global artists.

The free event will also feature artist meet-and-greets, live music, food trucks, interactive art activities and vendors. A “live” mural painting will also take place, where people can watch as new art comes together by Bowers Residences. People can also check out previous Mural Fest projects, which have added nearly 80 murals across the city since the event was created.

“It’s going to be a fun day for everyone,” Engar said.

Given a wider distance between murals this year, the city will offer free “fun buses” to ride for the first time. That’s on top of free passes that will be provided so people can ride Utah Transit Authority’s S-Line.

More than half of this year’s artists — Peggy Flavin, Mantra, GOMAD, Osiris Rain, Fabian Rey, Angie, Jerez and Jason Tetlak — attended a special free artist panel event at the Commonwealth Room (195 W. 2100 South) on Thursday, to discuss their murals.

All of it aims to celebrate South Salt Lake’s growing public art collection.

“Our murals have become more than just paintings on buildings — they uplift spirits, foster community connections, and position South Salt Lake as a cultural hotspot in the Salt Lake Valley,” South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood said, in a statement.