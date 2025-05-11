"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan on the set of "Idol." The show reveals its top 5 Sunday night.

“American Idol” will soon be down to a top five.

During Sunday night’s live episode, millions of votes from viewers at home will help determine the season’s top five — and which two singers will be eliminated from the competition.

Here’s a brief overview of the episode — and how to vote for your favorite singer.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ top 7 episode

“American Idol” is headed to Disneyland for its next two episodes, which will air on Sunday and Monday night.

To celebrate the Disney theme, the show brought in superstar songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the smash Broadway hit “Hamilton” who also wrote the music for a variety of Disney films, including “Moana,” “Encanto” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Miranda will guide the contestants ahead of their performances of classic Disney songs.

“Getting to work with Lin as a mentor was something so special for this round,” top seven contestant Thunderstorm Artis recently told the Deseret News. “I think when you’re covering iconic Disney songs, you want to make sure that you don’t veer too far from the source material, but whatever things that you do add to it, you want to make sure that you really pay respects to not just the people that wrote it, but to the people that are huge fans of the songs. And so he’s really helping me find the ways to keep it organic as me, but also really keep it connected to the source material.”

At the end of the two-hour episode, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the results of voting and announce the season’s top five singers.

When do the ‘American Idol’ top 5 perform?

Monday night will continue the show’s Disney theme.

During the live episode, each of the top five singers will perform twice from Disneyland Resort in an effort to claim a spot in the season finale, according to a TV listing for the episode.

The episode will feature a special appearance from Miranda and also bring on “Idol” Season 21 winner Iam Tongi for a performance of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from the new “Lilo & Stitch” movie.

“I’ve seen what he’s going to do on the show, and it’s going to be really fun,” Artis told the Deseret News. “He’s a real individual that I just really love. He doesn’t let the whole stardom stuff go to his head. He’s just so down to earth, and I really love that.”

How to vote on ‘American Idol’

Sunday night and Monday voting will begin at the start of each episode at 6 p.m. MDT. The voting window extends through the last commercial break, around 7:50 p.m. MDT.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

Who’s still competing on ‘American Idol’?

As the Deseret News previously reported, the following seven singers are still competing on “American Idol” going into Sunday night’s episode:

Thunderstorm Artis

John Foster

Mattie Pruitt

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

Gabby Samone

When is the ‘American Idol’ season finale?

The “American Idol” Season 23 finale airs Sunday, May 18 at 6 p.m. MDT.

The live, three-hour episode will feature performances from guest artists and the season’s top three contestants. The show will reveal the winner at the end of the episode.