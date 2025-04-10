As “American Idol” prepared to name the contestant who would round out this season’s top 24, Carrie Underwood got emotional.

But the “Idol” judge’s emotions had more to do with the performance she had just heard than it did the pressure of the situation.

Carrie Underwood tears up during worship song on ‘American Idol’

With the final spot in the top 24 on the line, contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O’Neill had taken the stage to perform a duet of worship singer Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude.”

So I throw up my hands and praise You again and again

‘Cause all that I have is a hallelujah

Hallelujah

And I know it’s not much but I’ve nothing else fit for a King

Except for a heart singing hallelujah

Hallelujah

Backstage, meanwhile, country star Jelly Roll — who is a mentor on “Idol” this season — FaceTimed Lake so he could listen to the performance.

“That was the most gorgeous version of ‘Gratitude’ I’ve ever heard,” Lake, who has previously collaborated with Jelly Roll, told the two contestants.

Underwood was visibly touched by the performance — and for the contestants’ willingness to share their faith on such a large platform.

“I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you. It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that,” she said with emotion, as fellow “Idol” judge Lionel Richie placed his hand on her back. “I want to tell you that I’m proud of you guys.”

In the end, though, only one contestant could advance to the top 24.

The judges pushed Nix, a 25-year-old stay-at home-mom from Denton, Texas, through to the next round.

Nix successfully auditioned for “Idol” with Underwood’s No. 1 hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

Faith has been featured prominently on this season of “Idol.”

Baylee Littrell, son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, recently performed his original song “Hey Jesus.”

Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher, auditioned for “Idol” with the gospel song “I Need Your Glory” and earned a coveted platinum ticket from the judges.

On April 20, “Idol” is celebrating Easter Sunday with a three-hour program that will feature the remaining contestants performing songs of faith, according to a TV listing.

The episode will also feature performances from all of the “Idol” judges, Jelly Roll and Lake, and CeCe Winans, a 17-time Grammy-winning gospel singer.

Carrie Underwood’s faith

Underwood has long been vocal about her Christian faith.

When the country music superstar came through Salt Lake City on her “Denim and Rhinestones” tour in 2022, she transformed the large Delta Center into an intimate church as she performed “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “How Great Thou Art,” as the Deseret News reported.

The singer released her first gospel album, “My Savior,” in 2021. The album includes several hymns she grew up singing in a small Baptist church in her Checotah, Oklahoma, hometown, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I grew up on this music. It’s such a pillar of who I am as a person but also as an artist,” Underwood told the “Today” show at the time. “Now as an adult, they hold such a higher purpose and deeper meaning for me, singing these lyrics.”