Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." The show is now down to a top 24.

“American Idol” is now officially down to a top 24.

On Monday night, the competition revealed the singers who have avoided elimination (so far) and are moving on to the top 24 round.

The group includes Canaan James Hill, a 17-year-old aspiring preacher who left the judges “speechless” during his audition with a gospel music performance that earned him a coveted platinum ticket. The two other platinum ticket singers of the season, Filo and Kolbi Jordan, have also made the cut.

The top 24 also includes country singer Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell who is now trying to carve out his own path in the music industry; 15-year-old Mattie Pruitt, who is the youngest singer in the competition; and Thunderstorm Artis and Victor Solomon, a pair of singers who were finalists on “The Voice” in the last few years.

Here’s the full list of singers who made the top 24 — and what to expect from the next round of the competition.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ 2025 top 24?

Below are the top 24 singers remaining in the “American Idol” competition:

Amanda Barise

Baylee Littrell

Breanna Nix

Canaan James Hill

Ché

Desmond Roberts

Drew Ryn

Filo

Gabby Samone

Grayson Torrence

Isaiah Misailegalu

Jamal Roberts

John Foster

Josh King

Kolbi Jordan

Kyana Fanene

Mattie Pruitt

MKY

Olivier Bergeron

Penny Samar

Slater Nalley

Thunderstorm Artis

Victor Solomon

Zaylie Windsor

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ 2025 top 24 round?

The top 24 round — which has already been filmed at a Disney resort in Hawaii — takes place over two nights.

The episode airing Sunday, April 13, will feature half of the competition performing for a shot in the next round. Contestants in this episode will be mentored by singer Ashanti, according to a TV listing.

The next episode, airing Monday, April 14, will feature the other 12 singers. These contestants will be mentored by Josh Groban.

Country star Jelly Roll, who is the show’s first “artist in residence,” will also be a part of this round as he continues to help the contestants navigate the competition.

How to vote for the ‘American Idol’ top 24

The top 24 round marks the first time in the season viewers can cast their votes and weigh in on their favorite singers.

The first voting window for the top 24 round begins at the start of the East Coast broadcast of “American Idol” on April 13 and ends at 4 a.m. MDT on April 14, according to idolvote.abc.com. The second window of voting opens at the start of the East Coast broadcast of “American Idol” on April 14 and closes at 4 a.m. MDT on April 15.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.