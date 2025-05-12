Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are the judges on "American Idol." On Monday, the show reveals the top three headed to the season finale.

Near the end of a season that has included trips to Hawaii and Disneyland, and guest mentors like Josh Groban, James Taylor and Lin-Manuel Miranda, "American Idol” will soon be down to its final three singers.

During Monday night’s live episode, millions of votes from viewers at home will lead to the elimination of another two singers from the competition and determine the top three contestants who will vie for the title of Season 23 champion during the season finale.

Here’s a brief overview of the upcoming episode — and how to vote for your favorite singer.

A look at the ‘American Idol’ top 5 episode

Monday night’s episode continues the Disney theme that started Sunday night.

During the episode, each of the top five singers will perform twice from Disneyland Resort in an effort to claim a spot in the season finale, as the Deseret News reported.

Monday’s show will feature a special appearance from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” who also wrote the music for a variety of Disney films, including “Moana,” “Encanto” and “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Miranda has been a mentor for the contestants during the Disney round.

Viewers can also expect to see “Idol” Season 21 winner Iam Tongi, who will perform “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from the new “Lilo & Stitch” movie.

“I’ve seen what he’s going to do on the show, and it’s going to be really fun,” top five contestant Thunderstorm Artis recently told the Deseret News. “He’s a real individual that I just really love. He doesn’t let the whole stardom stuff go to his head. He’s just so down to earth, and I really love that.”

“Idol” host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the show’s final three at the end of the two-hour episode.

Who’s still competing on ‘American Idol’?

Going into Monday night’s episode, the following five contestants are still in the “American Idol” competition:

Thunderstorm Artis

John Foster

Breanna Nix

Jamal Roberts

Slater Nalley

How to vote on ‘American Idol’

The window for voting on “American Idol” Monday night begins at the start of the episode — 7 p.m. MDT — and concludes during the final commercial break, around 8: 50 p.m. MDT.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

When is the ‘American Idol’ Season 23 finale?

The “American Idol” Season 23 finale airs Sunday, May 18, at 6 p.m. MDT.

The live, three-hour episode will feature performances from guest artists and the season’s top three contestants. The show will reveal the winner at the end of the episode.