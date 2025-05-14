Grant Ellis, left, stars in ABC's "The Bachelor," the reality dating show is now in it's Season 29. Ellis is pictured with show host Jessie Palmer.

ABC reality dating series “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are both hanging in limbo as neither has been renewed for additional seasons.

“The Bachelor” has been on ABC consecutively for 23 years since its inaugural season in 2002 and “The Bachelorette” premiered in 2003 and has aired consecutively since 2008, following a brief hiatus, per Bachelor Nation.

Following Jenn Tran’s controversy-shrouded “Bachelorette” season finale, ABC paused the series for Summer 2025, Deadline reported. It typically premieres in July.

Details on why ABC is taking a recess from “The Bachelorette” have not been shared, but it could be due to scheduling conflicts with other “Bachelor” franchise shows, such as “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Golden Bachelorette.”

A 2026 return of “The Bachelorette” has not been announced. Neither has a 2026 return of “The Bachelor,” which typically premieres in January.

“Sources say no decisions have been made on ‘The Bachelor’ or ‘The Bachelorette’ yet," reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“‘The Bachelor’ typically films in the fall for a January premiere, so if ABC decides to go ahead with the show as usual, it still has time to make a call and get things in place for its usual cycle."

The rise of competing reality dating shows — such as “Love is Blind” and “Love Island” — has knocked “The Bachelor” franchise from its leading position on TV. Viewership for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” has dwindled significantly since early seasons.

The premiere episode of “The Bachelor” attracted 9.9 million viewers, by the end of the season, viewership had increased to 18 million, per Business Insider. The most recent season of “The Bachelor” averaged 2.4 million viewers per episode, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Bachelor” spinoff series, such as “The Golden Bachelor,” have had more recent success. The inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor” averaged 10.4 million viewers per episode during its first 35 days across platforms, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Still, the future of the franchise remains shaky.

“‘The Bachelor’ has the most uncertain future it’s ever had, even in its early years,” Andy Dehnart, creator of and TV critic for realityblurred.com, told the Los Angeles Times.

“I wouldn’t say that about any other longstanding broadcast reality franchise. Sure, there is declining viewership on broadcast, but ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ aren’t going anywhere.”

‘The Bachelor’ franchise expands with HGTV spinoff

The Bachelor Mansion is getting a makeover.

An upcoming series from HGTV will focus on renovating Bachelor Mansion, the longtime filming location of “The Bachelor” and all its spin off shows, per the Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which has the working title “Renovating the Bachelor Mansion,” was announced by Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group and U.S. Networks, on Wednesday alongside a slate of other upcoming new reality TV shows and spin offs.

The HGTV show “will feature former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ contestants ‘who possess expert reno skills.’ (They) will compete in a series of design challenges at the Agoura Hills, California, house... The winner gets a cash prize," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Renovating the Bachelor Mansion” is expected to premiere on HGTV and HBO Max in 2026, per The Wrap.

What Bachelor Nation shows are coming?

A 10th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres Monday, July 7 on ABC.

The upcoming “Bachelor in Paradise” season will feature 10 former “Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants alongside a group of previous “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants.

In the fall, a second season of “The Golden Bachelor” starring former NFL player Mel Owens premieres.

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer introduced Owens to Bachelor Nation.

“Mel is obviously super handsome. He’s very charming, he’s very intelligent, he’s very successful,” Jesse Palmer, “The Bachelor” host, told Us Weekly.

Palmer added, “I think he’s going to be a great lead. I think he’s a great choice to be our next Golden Bachelor.”

“The Golden Bachelor” does not have an official release date.