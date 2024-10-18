For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 24 seasoned men in the prime of their lives will roll up their sleeves and step into the spotlight, all vying to make a lasting impression on Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos on ABC, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

In the midst of a friendship recession among American men, the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelorette” has become an unexpected breeding ground for male friendships.

In mid-September, viewers watched two dozen men arrive at ABC’s Bachelor Mansion, vying for the attention of Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos.

Each man shared a unique story on why he was searching for love during his gray years — some men were widowers, others divorced — but all of them expressed feelings of loneliness.

These men aren’t alone. A 2021 study from the Survey Center on American Life found that 15% of American men report having no close friends.

Within the first two episodes of the reality series, Joan’s search for a second chance at love became the least important plot line.

Sure, Joan’s one-on-one dates, group dates and cocktail hours had the familiar feeling provided by every other season of “The Bachelorette.”

But unique to “The Golden Bachelorette” is watching Joan’s suitors discover love and support through friendship amongst each other. This is the more endearing and entertaining narrative, fans have noted.

“The best part of the golden bachelorette isn’t the love story it’s the men discovering the power and intimacy in friendship and how important it is to life,” one fan wrote on X.

“All of the men in the house becoming best friends, genuinely rooting for each other, and crying when each other leaves is really healing something in me,” wrote another fan, per X.

Another fan said she wants to see “a whole show of the Golden Bachelorette men living together in a house as platonic roommates ... These friendships are so wholesome and I need more,” per X.

Only four of the 24 men remain in contention for Joan’s heart. Each man eliminated from the series has left with a common sentiment — their newfound friendships have been an effective cure for heartbreak and loneliness.

“I came in, arrived at the mansion with sadness, and missed my wife,” Charles L., a 66-year-old widower from Philadelphia, told cameras when he left the series. “After several weeks here at the mansion, it really helped me pull out myself from the hardship that I experienced. I think I have achieved way more than I expected. The remaining friends, we bond together. We opened our hearts. Everybody helped each other.”

“It’s a successful journey for me to have along with my friends. It’s a different form of love. Yeah, I did find it,” Charles L. continued.

During another elimination interview, Dan, a 64-year-old private investigator from California, got teary-eyed.

“I live alone, and to live with a group of brothers, it’s pretty cool,” he told the cameras before his exit.

In the most recent episode of “The Golden Bachelorette,” three men were sent home — Jonathan, Keith and Mark. Each man exchanged tearful goodbyes with the four remaining suitors.

As Mark told Joan goodbye, he said, “This experience here has really changed me. I know I’m going home a better man and a better father.”

“I’m very sad,” Pascal, one of the final four men, said when Mark was eliminated. “He was my best friend.”

Joan will only pick one man to leave the “Bachelor Mansion” with her. But who cares? We haven’t been watching “The Golden Bachelorette” for the romance.

Watching self-proclaimed sad, lonely men bond and heal through newfound friendships has been the real treat.

For the next “Bachelor Nation” spinoff? Let’s cut the romance. I want to see seniors make friends.