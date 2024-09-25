“Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gil Ramirez had a temporary restraining order filed against him by a former girlfriend just before filming for the show began, according to multiple media reports.

Documents obtained by People show that Ramirez, a 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, California, was accused in the filing of harassing an ex-girlfriend.

“According to a court filing dated June 11, which a source close to the show says was just days before production began, a woman who claimed to have been dating Ramirez was granted a temporary restraining order citing ‘harassment — emotional,’” People reported.

The first season of “Golden Bachelorette” premiered on ABC on Sept. 18. At the end of the episode, Bachelorette star Joan Vassos gave Ramirez a rose, which means he was selected to remain on the series for another week.

What are the allegations against Gil from ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Ramirez’s former girlfriend claims that Ramirez ignored her requests that he leave her alone.

“Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members! and friends,” the woman wrote in the domestic restraining order request, per USA Today.

A source close to “The Golden Bachelorette” told Vulture that “this filing occurred in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production.”

A judge granted the restraining order and set a court hearing for July 2. The hearing was then postponed, presumably because the court couldn’t get in touch with Ramirez while he was filming “The Golden Bachelorette,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The temporary restraining order was then dismissed following a July 24 hearing for “lack of prosecution,” USA Today reported.

Ramirez has not responded to comment requests made through ABC, per USA Today.

Will Gil still be in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Ramirez will remain in “The Golden Bachelorette,” but he won’t be shown very often.

Due to “newly confirmed information” about Ramirez’s temporary restraining order, editors cut down his “already limited” screen time, a source close to “The Golden Bachelorette” told Vulture.

The source also noted that Ramirez will be “minimized” in future promos.

Background checks on ‘The Bachelor’

Earlier this month, “The Bachelor” franchise responded to similar questions about its vetting process for potential contestants when multiple outlets reported that Devin Strader, who got the final rose in the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” previously had a temporary restraining order filed against him and had been arrested and accused of burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s home, per Entertainment Weekly.

A source close to production told Deadline that Strader’s past legal issues had not surfaced in the background check.

“We take the safety of our contestants very seriously and make every effort to conduct thorough diligence. As exhaustive as our vetting process is, this protective order did not surface in our searches,” the source said.