People visit the Phrygian Valley in Afyonkarahisar, 250 km south-west of Ankara, to watch the Perseid meteor shower, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

In 2025, nearly a dozen meteor showers will streak across the skies.

Did you already miss one? Don’t worry, you can catch another. Mark your calendar and get your wishes ready.

Here are all the meteor showers happening this summer.

When is the next meteor shower?

The Eta Aquariids

Currently active: April 19 to May 28

Peak: May 5 and 6

The Eta Aquariids is a meteor shower that runs from mid-April through the end of May, peaking around May 5 and 6, according to EarthSky. The shower is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere.

The Eta Aquariids shower is named after the star Eta Aquarii, one of the four stars forming the Y-shaped water jar in the northern part of Aquarius, per EarthSky.

One thing for casual stargazers to keep in mind — knowing where the constellation is in the sky is not crucial to seeing the shower — meteors streak across the sky in all directions.

For the best view, look up just before dawn, when the shower is at its strongest.

The Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower

Active: July 7 to August 15

Peak: July 30 and 31

The Alpha Capricornids meteor shower will peak on July 30 and can be seen equally from both hemispheres, according to Travel and Leisure.

Known for producing bright fireballs that streak across the sky, the shower is best viewed by focusing on the radiant point, according to Astronomy.

The Alpha Capricornids got their name from their point on the radiant, which is a position in far northwestern Capricornus.

The Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower

Active: July 18 to August 12

Peak: July 29 and July 30

The Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower will peak in late July, according to EarthSky.

These meteor showers are more faint than some of the others and lack a persistent train and fireball visual, per the American Meteor Society.

This shower is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere.

The shower is visible from mid-evening to dawn, with peak activity around 2 a.m. into the early morning hours.

Under a dark, moonless sky, stargazers may see up to 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

Perseids

Active: July 14 to September 1

Peak: August 12

The Perseids is one of the year’s most popular meteor showers, known for peaking during warm August nights and being highly visible from the Northern Hemisphere, according to the American Meteor Society.

The shower is active from July 14 to September 1 and will peak on August 12. According to EarthSky, peak visibility will be in the early morning hours.

The American Meteor Society said that only the most prominent meteors will be visible to viewers this year.