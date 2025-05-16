Whitney Peak arrives for the the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented Tuesday, March 11, 2025. in Paris.

The latest cast members for “Sunrise on the Reaping” are slowly being revealed.

Since Suzanne Collin’s latest “Hunger Games” book, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” was released on March 18, 2025, director Francis Lawrence has been working hard on making a screen adaptation for the prequel.

He’s determined to find actors and actresses that are “believable” younger versions of beloved characters, Deseret News previously reported.

But there is also plenty of room for new faces.

The original “Hunger Games” films provided lots of opportunities for young stars to appear on the big screen.

But now with double the amount of tributes, “Sunrise on the Reaping” will also provide even more opportunities for young stars when it comes to theaters November 20, 2026.

Here are the cast members for the upcoming film so far.

Announced cast members

Haymitch Abernathy

Taking on the lead role of Haymitch — previously played by Woody Harrelson in the original films — will be an up and coming actor Joseph Zada.

While Zada isn’t a well known face to many, the Australian actor is known for his roles in the 2025 TV series “Invisible Boys,” the 2024 TV series “Total Control” and the 2023 film “The Speedway Murders,” according to IMDb.

President Snow

Ralph Fiennes will play President Snow in “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

Fiennes will be following in the footsteps of late Donald Sutherland, who played the President of Panem in the first four films before passing away last year.

Tom Blyth starred as a younger version of the character in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” said producer, Nina Jacobson, of Color Force, according to Deadline. “Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in ‘Schindler’s List.’ It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

The British actor was recently nominated for his third Oscar for his role in “Conclave” (2024). Fiennes is no stranger to playing the villain, as he also starred the “Harry Potter” films as the merciless Lord Voldemort.

Lenore Dove Baird

Playing the role of Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove Baird, is Whitney Peak.

Deseret News previously reported that Lenore plays “such an important role in Haymitch’s life.”

In “Catching Fire,” we learn why we don’t see her character. President Snow had Haymitch’s family and girlfriend killed because he felt humiliated by the young victor’s strategy that allowed him to gain the victory.

As for Peak, she is known for her previous roles in the Hallmark film “Campfire Kiss” (2017), Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2″ (2022), and the TV shows “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2019) and “Home Before Dark” (2020), according to IMDb.

Maysilee Donner

Only mentioned in the previous films, fans will be able to see Maysilee’s character be brought to life by Mckenna Grace.

In the second installment of the “Hunger Games” series, “Catching Fire,” Maysilee is named as the one of the other District 12 tributes in the Second Quarter Quell, an ally to Haymitch and the original owner of the mockingjay pin.

Grace has been in the industry for quite a while and is known for playing the young but highly intelligent Mary Adler in “Gifted” (2017), along with her roles in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2021), “I, Tonya” (2017), “Young Sheldon” (2018) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021), according to IMDb.

Plutarch Heavensbee

Stepping onto the path made by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original films, the role of the young Plutarch Heavensbee will be played by Jesse Plemons.

Hoffman played the Head Gamemaker of the 75th Hunger Games but passed after filming the majority of his scenes for the “Mockingjay” films in 2014. Instead of replacing him, the script was rewritten so his lines would be said by other characters, according to Variety.

Plemons has had roles in “Breaking Bad” (2012), “Friday Night Lights” (2006) and “Civil War” (2024), according to IMDb.

But in the 2012 movie “The Master,” Plemons played the son of Lancaster Dodd, played by Hoffman, giving him the opportunity to play alongside the late actor before his passing.

“We are honored that (Plemons) has chosen to bring his own take to one of the most fascinating figures in Panem, and feel that his previous collaboration with Philip Seymour Hoffman makes it all the more special. ” said co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Erin Werman, according to Variety. “His Plutarch will be both a tribute to the character fans have already come to know and a portrayal he makes his own. We can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Beetee Latier

The intelligent victor from District 3 — who won the 34th Hunger Games by electrocuting the last six tributes in a trap he built himself — will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Beetee — previously played by Jeffrey Wright — was also one of the victor tributes reaped for the Third Quarter Quell and an ally to Katniss and Peeta.

Before “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Harrison played B.B. King in “Elvis” (2022), Tyler in “Waves” (2019) and voiced Taka in “Mufasa: The Lion King” (2024), to name a few.

Wiress

The “Stranger Things” actress Maya Hawke is set play Wiress in the upcoming film.

Wiress is another victor from District 3 and — similar to her mentor and friend, Beetee — where she may lack in social skills, she makes up for in intelligence, which helped her to win her games.

She was reaped for a second time for the 75th Hunger Games, with Beetee, and joined the alliance with Katniss and Peeta.

Known for her role as Robin Buckley in “Stranger Things” (2019), Hawke has starred in “Do Revenge” (2022) and “Inside Out 2” (2024).

Mags Flanagan

Lili Taylor is set to play Mags Flanagan — previously played by Lynn Cohen — in “Sunrise on the Reaping,” where she is a victor and mentor from District 4.

Mags was reaped for the 11th Annual Hunger Games — the year after Lucy Gray Baird — when she was 16-years-old. Later, when the 75th Hunger Games came, Mags volunteered to save her fellow victor, Annie Cresta (Stef Dawson), and eventually sacrificed herself to save Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) and Katniss, according to ScreenRant.

Taylor is a successful American actress known for her roles in “The Conjuring (2013), “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” (2015) and the TV series “American Crime” (2015), according to IMDb.

Wyatt Callow

After playing a karate competitor in “Karate Kid: Legends,” Ben Wang is headed to a whole new kind of competition as he plays Wyatt Callow in the “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

In the book, Wyatt is revealed to be a fellow District 12 tribute reaped for the games with Haymitch and Maysilee.

Wang made his first appearance in the industry as an extra in the TV series “The Untamed.” Since then he has been in the Disney TV series “American Born Chinese” and the 2024 “Mean Girls,” according to IMDb.