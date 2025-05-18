"American Idol" top three singers John Foster, Breanna Nix and Jamal Roberts pose for a photo with "Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Note: This story was published prematurely with incorrect results. It has now been updated after “American Idol” revealed the results.

On Sunday night, at the end of a competitive season that featured trips to Hawaii and Disneyland, and guest mentors like Josh Groban, James Taylor and Lin-Manuel Miranda, “American Idol” announced its newest winner.

The race to the “American Idol” finish line was close — maybe more than it has been for many seasons, according to the show.

“I just love a dynamic finale that keeps everyone guessing who’s going to win,” “Idol” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick recently told TVLine. “In the case of other seasons, there might be more of a clear frontrunner, but not this time. It’s anyone’s game, and that to me is a win at the end of a season.”

But ultimately, only one of the top three contestants — Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix and John Foster — could claim the title of Season 23 champion.

At the end of a star-studded three-hour finale, host Ryan Seacrest announced the long-running competition’s newest winner.

With more than 26 million votes tallied — the most since “Idol” has been on ABC network — Jamal Roberts was declared the Season 23 winner.

Who won ‘American Idol’ 2025?

Roberts’ “American Idol” victory has been a while in the making.

The 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, isn’t a stranger to the “American Idol” audition process. This season actually marked his third attempt at making it on the show, Billboard reported.

“I didn’t get defeated. I never gave up. I took the no,” Roberts previously told Billboard. “I’ve always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me.”

Roberts made his official “American Idol” debut with Rick James’ “Mary Jane” — a performance that had all three judges smiling.

“Man, you got some stuff in there,” Lionel Richie said. “And by the end, you were letting it come out. ... You’ve got the voice, and you know how to tell a story — priceless.“

Luke Bryan, meanwhile, praised the “southern soulfulness” of the performance.

“Was it perfect? Was it flawless? No. But you’re not trying to sing it perfectly and flawless. You’re just singing it from the heart, and that’s what I felt,” he said.

Roberts proceeded to advance through all of the rounds, winning over the judges and viewers at home.

Throughout his run on “Idol,” performances included the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast”; Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come”; Fantasia’s “I Believe”; the country-soul classic “Tennessee Whiskey”; and Jelly Roll’s “Liar.

During the finale, the singer secured his victory with performances of “First Time” by Teeks and The Temptations’ “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me).”

What’s next for ‘American Idol’?

“American Idol” recently confirmed that the show has been renewed for a 24th season, although information about a premiere date or the show’s judges has not yet been revealed, per TV Insider.

Based on previous seasons, the 2026 season of “Idol” will likely premiere in February or March.

Auditions for the next season of “Idol” are open.