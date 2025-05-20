George Wendt, the American actor and comedian known for his role as Norm Peterson on the sitcom “Cheers,” has died. He was 76.

Wendt died Tuesday morning in his home, Variety reported. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Melissa Nathan.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” Nathan said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

A cause of death has not been given.

A Chicago native, Wendt jumpstarted his comedy career as an improv actor at The Second City during the mid-1970s, per Rolling Stone.

“I remember going to see Second City [in Chicago] when I was in college. It looked for all the world like a bunch of young men and women goofing off onstage, and I was pretty sure they got paid. So I thought, wow, if I could do that,” Wendt told The Kansas City Star in 2016.

He spent six years at The Second City before retiring to become a television actor, per The Hollywood Reporter. Wendt had roles in “My Bodyguard” and “Somewhere in Time” before landing his 11-season role as Norm on “Cheers.”

During his time on “Cheers,” Wendt earned six consecutive Emmy award nominations for his performance, but he never took home a statuette.

Wendt was also a regular on “Saturday Night Live,” and racked up an impressive list of acting credits including roles in “Seinfeld,” “Columbo,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “The Twilight Zone.”

Wendt is survived by his wife, Bernadette Birkett, and their three children.

Fans react to George Wendt’s death

Fans of Wendt remembered the comedian for his longtime performance as Norm on the NBC sitcom “Cheers.” On social media, “Cheers” fans paid tribute to the actor.