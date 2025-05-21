Ke Huy Quan, cast member of the upcoming film "Zootopia 2," speaks during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Disney Animation released the first teaser trailer for the long-anticipated sequel to the 2016 best animated feature Oscar-winner, “Zootopia 2,″ giving audiences a glimpse at the new characters and locations to come.

In the trailer, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) are taking on a new case that has them tangled up in a mystery — and running from the police with a new friend, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

From marshy waters to dry desert sands, the trio work together to stay out of the hands of the police, while also having an encounter with a mysterious figure with glowing eyes.

The trailer then jumps to a montage of faces of the various animals — new and old — audiences can expect to be featured in “Zootopia 2.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” said writer and director, Jared Bush, according to Deadline.

He continued, “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

“Zootopia 2″ will be released in theaters on November 26, according to Disney Animation on X.

New and returning characters

Judy and Nick’s adventures with Gary will introduce various new animal characters, including a beaver named Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and a quokka therapist named Dr. Fuzzyby (Quinta Brunson), according to Variety.

But don’t worry, there will still be plenty of familiar faces among the new ones, including Clawhauser (Nate Torrence), Bellwether (Jenny Slate), Flash (Raymond S. Persi), Duke Weaselton (Alan Tudyk) and, of course, the pop star Gazelle (Shakira) and her tiger dancers, according to the trailer.

“Gazelle is back and she’s got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves. Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on,” Shakira said, per Variety.

‘Zootopia’ success

The last time we saw the heroic duo, the brave rookie bunny cop was working to solve a missing animal case with the help of the cynical con artist fox.

After their adventures around the vast animal metropolitan, Judy and Nick became partners working for the Zootopia Police Department.

“Zootopia” proved to be a great success, earning over $1 billion in the global box office, winning the Oscar and Golden Globe for best animated feature, according to Variety.

The animal universe also continued to expand in the miniseries “Zootopia+” on Disney+.

The sequel will be directed by both Bush and Byron Howard, who also directed the original film, according to Deadline.