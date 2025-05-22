Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

This week, actress Jennifer Lawrence promoted her new film — and motherhood.

Two months after giving birth, Lawrence was at the Cannes Film Festival to discuss “Die, My Love.”

“The Hunger Games” star plays a young mother in the movie, which she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson.

In real life, Lawrence shares two children with husband Cooke Maroney including a 3-year-old son named Cy, according to People.

What Jennifer Lawrence said about motherhood

At a festival press conference on Sunday, Lawrence was asked how motherhood had impacted her perspective on her career and life.

“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible,” she said.

Lawrence said she takes her children into account when deciding “if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working.”

Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Robert Pattinson pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Joel C Ryan, Invision via Associated Press

She added that motherhood has made her a better actor.

“I didn’t know I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotion and they’ve opened up the world to me. It’s almost like feeling like a blister, something like so sensitive. So, they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they’ve changed me creatively,” she said.

Lawrence then shared some advice for aspiring actors.

“I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor,” she said.

What Robert Pattinson said about fatherhood as an actor

Lawrence’s costar, Pattinson, was also asked to weigh in on parenthood after Lawrence. He and his partner Suki Waterhouse welcomed a baby girl last spring.

Pattinson praised the creative benefits that came along with becoming a parent.

“I think in the most unexpected way having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterwards,” he said.

But Lawrence wasn’t quite sold on his answer and interjected with a question of her own.

“You get energy from having kids?” she asked.

He laughed and clarified that “it’s a different kind of energy.” He then playfully lamented that the question was impossible for a man to answer correctly, drawing laughs from his costars and the audience.

“It’s literally — I’m just like, ‘What Jennifer said.’ I’m here to support," he said.