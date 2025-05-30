This image shows the character Stitch in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch."

When “Lilo & Stitch” came to theaters in 2002, older viewers were pleasantly surprised to be graced with the voice of Elvis Presley while watching the children’s animated film.

Lilo was a huge Presley fan and taught Stitch to follow suit in her good music taste. The film featured five of his songs as Lilo hoisted around her record player.

With Presley being a beloved part of the original film, does his musical legacy still play a significant role in the success of the live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch”?

What songs can you expect to hear from the original in the live-action?

Presley and “Lilo & Stitch” fans can breathe easy, as many of the King’s classic tracks remain untouched in the 2025 live-action remake. Songs like “Hound Dog” and “Stuck on You” still anchor the film’s soundtrack among others.

Presley’s presence remains so prominent in the film that Stitch even made a publicity stop at Graceland, according to Slash Film.

Songs from the original animated “Lilo & Stitch” that are also featured in the new live-action film include:

“Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” performed by Iam Tongi and Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus

“Stuck on You” performed by Elvis Presley

“Burning Love” performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm (produced by Bruno Mars)

“Suspicious Minds” performed by Elvis Presley

“Heartbreak Hotel” performed by Elvis Presley

“(You’re the) Devil in Disguise” performed by Elvis Presley

“Hound Dog” performed by Elvis Presley

Why Elvis Presley is such a significant feature in ‘Lilo & Stitch’

According to Disney Classics, “Lilo & Stitch” was originally intended to be a low-budget film — that’s full of heart.

As Slash Film reported, “Lilo & Stitch” directors Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois explained in 2009 why Lilo loved Presley.

Sanders explained, “The idea that she likes Elvis’ music came from the fact that we just wanted to make her very unique, initially. We also thought that, maybe, she found her mother’s records. She never listens to CDs in the movie; she always has vinyl records and a little record player that she holds around.”

Sanders continued to explain that Presley’s songs were also significant in creating a strong bond between Lilo and Stitch.

“We needed a character that was going to really change Stitch and it seemed from the very beginning to both of us that a female character would be best to introduce him to the softer side of things, the more romantic side of things, and to the idea of family,” he said.