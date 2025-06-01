Angela Rose, Connie Britton, Danielle Jones, Taryn Hicks and Destini Ann appear in Hallmark's new reality TV series, "The Motherhood."

In June, Hallmark is releasing a line of “Passport to Love” movies, including a new film series, “To Barcelona,” starring Alison Sweeney.

Hallmark’s new reality series, “The Motherhood,” starring Connie Britton, continues with new episodes through June as well as a new mystery movie.

Here are the five new Hallmark movies coming out in June 2025, including a look at the new “Mystery Island” movie.

‘Mystery Island: Play For Keeps’

Starring: Elizabeth Henstridge and Charlie Weber

Summary: Mystery Island sets the stage for a corporate retreat that takes an unexpected turn when one of the guests turns out to be Emilia’s (Henstridge) ex-fiancé.

As old emotions resurface and tensions escalate, the retreat spirals into chaos when a guest is found dead and accusations begin to fly.

Premiere: Thursday, June 5, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘To Barcelona, With Love’

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams

Summary: Erica (Sweeney), an American translator, is secretly rewriting a novel set in Barcelona.

But her quiet arrangement unravels when Nico, a local bookstore owner, invites the actual author, Anna (Williams), to Barcelona for a book signing.

Premiere: Saturday, June 7, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘To Barcelona, Forever’

Starring: Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams

Summary: When Anna (Williams) returns to Barcelona to reunite with Erica (Sweeney) and celebrate her engagement to Nico, a chance encounter with a charming farmer takes an unexpected turn — she suddenly finds herself “engaged” in a scheme to help preserve his family’s legacy.

Premiere: Saturday, June 14, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Villa Amore’

Starring: Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry

Summary: Liara (Mumford) travels to Italy and impulsively purchases the villa where her parents first met.

But as the reality of the crumbling property sets in, she realizes she’s in over her head—and turns to a lawyer-turned-handyman (McGarry) to aid her with renovations.

Premiere: Saturday, June 21, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘A Machu Picchu Proposal’

Starring: Rhiannon Fish and Alec Santos

Summary: Katie (Fish) joins her brother Dan and his girlfriend Luciana on a trip to Peru, where Dan plans to propose at Machu Picchu — with Katie’s Spanish helping him win Luciana’s father’s blessing.

But when Luciana’s friend, Chef Carlos (Santos), keeps accidentally sabotaging the proposal, chaos ensues. Determined to make it work, Katie steps in to help—until Dan calls it off. Now, Katie must embrace Carlos’s spontaneity to save the day—and maybe find love herself.

Premiere: Saturday, June 28, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘The Motherhood’

Starring: Connie Britton, Angela Rose, Destini Ann, Taryn Hicks

Summary: In this reality TV series, “Connie Britton, along with three experts in parenting, style, and home — Angela Rose, Destini Ann, and Taryn Hicks — help single mothers create more balanced and fulfilling lives for themselves and their families. Together, they form: The Motherhood,“ per Hallmark.

Premiere: New episodes every Monday at 6 p.m. MDT