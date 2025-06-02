Former "American Idol" contestant Ava Maybee recently released her debut EP, "Orange Drive." Maybee performs at Kilby Court in Salt Lake City on June 2.

From a young age, Ava Maybee knew she wanted to be involved in music.

The Los Angeles-based singer was immersed in it early on — her father is Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers — and she began to really take music seriously at the age of 16.

She started writing her own music and found a breakthrough hit in her 2021 song “Colors,” which to date has amassed a staggering 12 million streams on Spotify.

Building on that success, Maybee walked onto the “American Idol” stage in 2022, where her strong alto voice led judge Lionel Richie to draw comparisons to Cher.

Following Maybee’s audition for Season 20, Richie declared: “You’re not going to be a maybe, you’re going to be a for sure.”

The singer made it all the way to the show’s top 14.

Now, three years later, Maybee has released her debut EP.

The six-track “Orange Drive” chronicles the ups and downs of the past four years — including the romances and friendships of her early twenties.

“This is my first project I’ve ever put out, so I’m very excited to have it out in the world!” she shared in an email with the Deseret News.

Ahead of her visit to Salt Lake City’s Kilby Court, where she performs Monday night, Maybee briefly reflected over email about her time on “Idol,” her revamped version of “Colors” and her love for Utah.

Deseret News: It’s been three years since you were on “American Idol.” What sticks out to you most about your time on that show now? Is there anything you learned about yourself or took away from the experience?

Ava Maybee: “American Idol” was an incredible experience! What sticks out to me the most was being able to perform with the incredible “Idol” band. Their arrangements were out of this world.

DN: I read in another interview you did that your song “Colors” taught you an important lesson about patience. Can you talk a little about that, and what this song means to you?

AM: “Colors” taught me about the importance of patience and realizing that I work best when I write songs about things that I have already healed from. I don’t tend to write well if I’m currently trying to work through something. Time heals all! Then years later I can write a good song about it!

DN: You have a revamped version of the song, “Recolored,” on “Orange Drive.” Why did you decide to release another version?

AM: I decided to release another version of “Colors” because as the song grew up, so did I. It felt right to release a new and improved version!

DN: We’re so excited to have you in Salt Lake City! Have you been to Utah before?

AM: I have been to Utah before to play shows and for skiing! I am so excited to play here again. I remember the crowds being AMAZING!