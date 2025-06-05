Benicio del Toro attends the Focus Features' premiere of "The Phoenician Scheme" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York.

As you prepare for your summer trips and days in the sun, you might also want to take a look at what movies are coming to theaters near you.

From training dragons to speeding around a race track, there are plenty of adventures to go on at movie theaters in June.

Here is an overview of five major movies coming to theaters this month.

Movies coming to theaters near you

‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 6

Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro) is a wealthy businessman with a global empire he created using questionable business tactics. Those tactics have put a target on his back.

With its star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film follows Korda and his only daughter, Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun, as they run from scheming tycoons, determined assassins and foreign terrorists, according to IMDb.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 13

Are you ready for the ride of your life? Dreamworks’ long anticipated live-action version of “How To Train Your Dragon” is finally flying to theaters for all dragon lovers.

On the isle of Berk, Hiccup (Mason Thames) is an awkward, young viking struggling to find where he fits into the warrior culture of his village. His father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), expects him to become one of them.

But when Hiccup befriends a dragon, he realizes that everything his community thought they knew about these creatures was wrong. Now, it’s up to him and Toothless to show everyone else.

‘Elio’

Rating: PG

Release Date: June 20

Believing that he doesn’t fit in on Earth, Elio (Yonas Kibreab) wants to be abducted by aliens. When his dream comes true, he couldn’t be more thrilled.

This new Pixar original follows Elio as he discovers who he’s meant to be with the help of his new alien friend Glordon (Remy Edgerly) and does all he can to keep his newfound friends from being destroyed by Glordon’s father, Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett).

‘Bride Hard’

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 20

Sam (Rebel Wilson) is a skilled secret agent but not a very skilled maid of honor. After skipping out on some wedding duties, she is demoted to a regular bridesmaid at her childhood best friend’s (Anna Camp) wedding.

However, when a group of armed mercenaries crash the ceremony, Sam is the only one who can save the day. While dodging bullets and preserving decor, Sam strives to regain the trust she lost, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

‘F1′

Rating: PG-13

Release Date: June 27

After a near-career-ending accident, a promising racing star, Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), has been dubbed “the greatest that never was.”

Now, 30 years later, his former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), gives Sonny another chance to show what he can do by inviting him to join his Formula 1 team alongside rookie star Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Over the course of the season, Sonny learns he can’t outrun his past and the road to redemption is not one you can drive alone, according to Rotten Tomatoes.