Sam Pinkleton accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Oh, Mary!" during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The 78th Tony Awards took place Sunday night in New York’s Radio City Music Hall and recognized several Broadway productions that debuted during the 2024-25 season.

Here is a recap of a few of the night’s performances from Cynthia Erivo to the original cast of “Hamilton.”

Cynthia Erivo’s opening number

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the upcoming film “Wicked: For Good,” opened the awards night with “Sometimes All You Need is a Song.” Erivo dazzled the audience with her stunning vocals and bodacious sparkling red dress.

She was joined by a chorus and even gave stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Adam Lambert a chance to share the mic.

Nicole Scherzinger ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Nicole Scherzinger from “Sunset Boulevard” performed “As If We Never Said Goodbye” — and got a standing ovation.

The Broadway musical “Sunset Boulevard” is based on the 1950 film and follows the life of Norma Desmond, a former star during the silent screen era, living on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, per Playbill.

Originally debuting as a Broadway musical in 1994, the 2025 revival took home the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Scherzinger went on to win her first Tony Award that evening for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond, according to Playbill.

The cast of ‘Buena Vista Social Club’

The company of “Buena Vista Social Club,” a musical inspired by the true story of a Cuban band, per the New York Theatre Guide, performed “Candela.” The song celebrated the music and culture of Havana, Cuba.

“Buena Vista Social Club” was nominated for 11 awards and took home four, per the Tony Awards.

The cast of ‘Hamilton’ reunited on stage

Viewers had their eyes on the cast of “Hamilton” as they reunited for the play’s 10-year-anniversary in a stunning medley performance.

The play debuted on Broadway on August 6, 2015, according to Playbill.

“Hamilton” received 16 nominations in 13 categories at the 2016 Tony Awards. The production was officially awarded 11 Tonys, per Playbill.

Audra McDonald ‘Gypsy’

Audra McDonald, who played Mama Rose in the Broadway musical “Gypsy,” captivated the concert hall with her rendition of “Rose’s Turn.”

“Gypsy” tells the story of a passionate stage mother, Rose Hovick, who pushes her two daughters, Baby June and Louise, to achieve stardom in the early 20th century, per the New York Theatre Guide.

McDonald “landed a record-making 11th Tony nomination for ‘Gypsy,’ becoming the most-nominated performer of all time,” according to People.

Jonathan Groff and the cast of ‘Just in Time’

“Just in Time,” a jukebox musical which debuted this spring, tells the story of singer Bobby Darin, according to the New York Theatre Guide.

At last night’s Tony Awards, Jonathan Groff, as Bobby Darin, along with fellow cast members, performed “Mack the Knife/ That’s All / Once in a Lifetime.”

The production received six Tony Award nominations, according to the Tony Awards, including Groff’s nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.