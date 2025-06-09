Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs during inauguration ceremonies for Boston mayor-elect Marty Walsh in Conte Forum at Boston College in Boston, Monday, Jan. 6, 2014. Ma will perform at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University in 2026.

The legendary Yo-Yo Ma will perform at least twice in Utah next year — at two universities.

Utah Valley University recently announced The Noorda’s Center for the Performing Arts 2025–26 season, and the lineup includes a performance from renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma on Feb. 25.

That performance comes the day after the 19-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform at Brigham Young University — an appearance that celebrates both the university’s 150th anniversary and the centennial of the school’s College of Fine Arts and Communication, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Ma’s pair of solo performances in Utah is significant, coming a little over a year after he performed with the Utah Symphony in an appearance that was billed as his first performance in Salt Lake City since the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics, per Deseret News.

The Noorda’s upcoming season also features another classical music superstar: violinist Joshua Bell.

The violin virtuoso previously performed at UVU in 2021 and Brigham Young University in 2017.

Another big draw for the season is Broadway and Disney star Lea Salonga, the powerful voice behind Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan who was the guest artist for the Tabernacle Choir’s 2022 Christmas concert.

Below is the full 2025–26 season lineup, per The Noorda website:

Sept. 12 — The Wailin’ Jennys

Sept. 26 — Henry Yeff aka Reeps100

Oct. 13 — 123 Andres

Nov. 5 — Lea Salonga

Dec. 12 — La Nueva Generacion, “A Mariachi Christmas”

Dec. 16 — Utah Symphony, “Here Comes Santa Claus”

Feb. 6, 2026 — Tango After Dark

Feb. 25, 2026 — Yo-Yo Ma

April 3, 2026 — Brush Theatre presents: Doodle Pop

April 21, 2026 — Joshua Bell

Tickets are available on The Noorda’s website. Ma’s performance is only available through season ticket packages until July 1.