It’s time for another space adventure in Eagle 5.

On Thursday, June 12, Mel Brooks shared a video on X that announced that “Spaceballs 2″ will be coming to theaters in 2027, whether fans want it or not.

The video began with a long list of sequels made in the past 38 years, including the various Star Wars prequels, sequels and TV shows, along with mentioning the “Dune,” “Avatar” and Marvel movies.

To end the list, the text read: “But in thirty-eight years there has only ever been one... ’Spaceballs.’ Until now...”

Brooks then gave a brief message about the upcoming sequel before he ended the film with “May the Schwartz be with you!”

According to GameRant, the sequel for the ‘80s sci-fi film was first announced in June 2024 and will be made by Amazon MGM Studios.

“While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two’ but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film,” stated Amazon, according to IGN.

Who will be part of ‘Spaceballs 2′?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill Pullman will be returning to the franchise to reprise his role as his Han Solo-esque character, Lone Starr, but this time he will also be joined by his son, Lewis Pullman.

After making his first acting appearance alongside his father in “The Ballad of Lefty Brown” (2017), Lewis Pullman has blazed his own trail as he starred in major hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” and the miniseries “Lessons in Chemistry” — for which he received an Emmy nomination.

Lewis Pullman is said to play a new lead character named Starburst, who will be the son of Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and Lone Starr.

He will be joined by Keke Palmer, who will be playing a character named Destiny. Josh Gad is also set to star in the film alongside Pullman and Palmer, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with Bill Pullman, other original cast members will also be returning for “Spaceballs 2.″

Deadline reported that Rick Moranis will be coming back to acting after almost 30 years to reprise his role as Dark Helmet, with Brooks also reprising his role as Yogurt.

Additionally, IGN reported that Daphne Zuniga will also return as Princess Vespa.

Josh Greenbaum is set to direct “Spaceballs 2″ with a script written by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Gad. Samit, Hernandez, Adam Merims and Kevin Salter will serve as executive producers along side Greenbaum, Gad and Brooks.