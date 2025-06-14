Father’s Day is coming up on June 15, and one of the best ways to celebrate is by honoring some of the most iconic movie dads to grace our screens.

These unforgettable fathers have made us laugh, cry and feel understood. They’ve taught life lessons and shown undeniable fatherly dedication.

These movie fathers have inspired generations of dads through their love and unforgettable roles in Hollywood.

Hollywood’s Greatest Dads

‘Father of the Bride’

“Father of the Bride” is a heartwarming film about George Banks, played by Steve Martin. Banks is a very overprotective father with the best intentions trying to navigate the new set of emotions he experiences while processing the sudden engagement of his only daughter.

After trying to welcome in a new man into the family, alongside a demanding wedding planner, chaos unfolds and the expenses go up. George Banks does his best to embrace letting go of his little girl and letting her grow up. The heartfelt comedy captures the bittersweet joy of watching her fly the coop.

Streaming: Disney+

‘Life is Beautiful’

This movie tells the story of Guido, played by Roberto Benigni, a Jewish father who clings to the joy left in his life during World War II in Italy. The father uses his humor and imagination to protect his son from the horrible reality they are living in a Nazi concentration camp.

Guido turns what would be a nightmare into a game of happiness, as he clings to the power of hope and attempts to give his son the best life in the worst of circumstances.

Streaming: MGM+

‘Dan in Real Life’

“Dan in Real Life” follows widowed father and advice columnist Dan Burns, played by Steve Carell, as he does his best to navigate the life of a single dad of three daughters.

He and his girls pack the car and bravely head to a family reunion in the mountains. Though, things get a little messy when he finds himself falling for the first woman since his wife passed away. The only problem? It’s his brother’s girlfriend.

Dan finds himself in a complicated situation as he tries to balance his relationship with his daughters, love and the journey of finding himself once again. The movie is heartfelt, funny and very real.

Streaming: Disney+

‘Field of Dreams’

Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, is a farmer and father who finds himself hearing a mysterious voice persuading him to plow down his cornfield and build a baseball field instead.

Ray leans on his faith and follows the instructions of the voice. Not long after, legendary baseball players begin to appear on the new field that replaced the corn.

The heartfelt movie features a loving father, faith and second chances.

Streaming: Netflix

‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

“Cheaper by the Dozen” features a devoted father raising 12 children with his wife. Tom Baker, played by Steve Martin, is juggling new promotions within his career amid the chaos of family life. His wife, who is also pursuing dreams in her career, takes off for a book tour leaving Tom to fend for himself as a single dad for a bit.

The film is full of life lessons, learning from shortcomings, prioritizing love, being present and putting family first. The film is a reminder that being a father is hard, and not nearly about being perfect, but being there in the best ways you can.

Streaming: Disney+

‘Finding Nemo’

Marlin (Albert Brooks) is an anxious clownfish and an overprotective single dad to his son, Nemo. Marlin, who has a hard time straying from his comfort zones of his home and daily routine, attempts to loosen his hold on Nemo as he begins school.

Nemo is captured by divers and Marlin begins a journey across the ocean to rescue his only son. The film features a loving father who is willing to face his greatest fears in order to protect his son.

He learns the importance of finding balance between protecting Nemo and letting him find his own independence in the great blue sea.

Streaming: Disney+

‘The Sound of Music’

“The Sound of Music” is a classic which features Captain Georg von Trapp, played by Christopher Plummer, a strict and emotionally unavailable widowed father who is doing his best to raise his seven kids alone.

He does what he knows best — military precision. His parenting style creates a disconnect between him and his children.

Maria (Julie Andrews), a governess hired to tend to the children brings music into their home and softens the Captain’s hardened heart. The movie is a transformation of a devoted father rediscovering love and music with his children.

Streaming: Disney+

‘The Incredibles’

“The Incredibles” centers on a superhero family. Though, the family traded in their superhero glory for a normal suburban life. The father of the family, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), struggles with the new identity and misses the life of saving the world.

Secretly, he returns to his old path of superheroing.

It doesn’t take long for him to realize what fulfills him most in life is protecting his family above anything else.

Streaming: Disney+

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is a heartfelt film about an unconventional father who loses custody of his children, despite his best intentions.

Daniel (Robin Williams) is a creative spirit and figures disguising himself as a British nanny is his best option to maintain a close relationship with his children — even if they aren’t aware it’s their dad under the mask.

The children, faced with the hardships of divorce, are presented with a new reality that teaches them of the lengths their father will go to be present in their lives.

Streaming: Disney+

‘The Parent Trap’

Twins separated at birth — one to the mother and one to the father — reunite at a summer camp.

Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid), the charming father who lives on a dreamy vineyard and has dedicated his life to raising one of his daughters, is forced to confront the heartache he tried to forget and reconnect with his daughter and true love.

The film features the vulnerability of a bond between a father and daughter and the growth that follows.

Streaming: Disney+