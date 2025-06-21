Catherine Cisneros performs across the lighted squares of Christopher Janey's "Passing Light" solar sculpture at San Antonio International Airport, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in San Antonio. The sculpture incorporates large plexiglass squares embedded in the ceiling that project a grid of colors that align with a painted grid for less than a minute each Summer Solstice.

The summer solstice marks the official start of summer. The Northern Hemisphere is angled at the point in its orbit where it is closest to the sun.

For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice is the longest day of the year and the shortest night. For those who live in the Southern Hemisphere, this is the shortest day of the year and marks the arrival of winter, per NBC Boston.

This year, the summer solstice will take place on June 21, according to Earth Sky.

Humans have observed the summer solstice since the Stone Age, tracking the sun to know when to plant and when to reap, per History Channel. Today, we still gather to celebrate.

But how did these rituals begin — and what do they look like now?

People wearing traditional Lithuanian village-style clothes dance as they celebrate Saint John's Day and the summer solstice in the small town of Kernave, some 35km (22 miles) northwest of the capital, Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. St. John's Day, or Midsummer Day, the shortest night of the year, is celebrated with festivities that include making oak leaf wreaths, leaping over flames, and encouraging young people to go out and look for fern flowers. | Mindaugas Kulbis, Associated Press

How cultures around the world celebrate the summer solstice

Here’s how various cultures and ancient civilizations around the world celebrated the summer solstice.

Romans

In ancient Rome, the days leading up to the summer solstice were marked by Vestalia, a festival honoring Vesta, goddess of the hearth.

Married women brought offerings to her temple, which was a rare privilege and a way to seek blessings for their families at home, per History Channel.

Vikings

The Vikings took Midsummer seriously, using the summer solstice as a time to gather, settle disputes and discuss legal matters.

It was more than celebration to the Vikings. It was a time of structure and order during the longest days of the year.

China

In ancient China, the summer solstice was linked to “yang,” the assertive force, according to News Week.

"The importance of the summer solstice is due to the fact that it marks the time when the assertive ‘yang’ force of the complementary ‘yin-yang’ pair reaches its peak," the article said.

Northern and Central European pagans

Long before Christianity, Northern and Central European pagans lit bonfires to mark the summer solstice. They believed the flames amplified the sun’s power, blessing crops and ensuring a successful growing season.

A good growing season meant a good harvest when fall came around, per National Trust.

History of the summer solstice

The word solstice comes from the latin terms “sol,” which means sun, and “stitium,” which means stopped or still, per NBC Boston.

In ancient Greek calendars, the summer solstice marked the start of a new year and began the one-month countdown to the Olympic Games, per History Channel. When the sun shone the longest, the competitions began.

No one knows who first discovered the summer solstice. According to Time, there’s no written record of the moment humans realized the longest day of the year aligned with the sun’s highest point in the sky.

People wearing traditional Russian village-style clothes celebrate the summer solstice near a bonfire in the village of Okunevo, about 200 kilometers (about 125 miles) northeast of the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia, in Okunevo, Russia, Thursday, June 20, 2024. The festivities of Ivan Kupala, or John the Baptist, are similar to Mardi Gras and reflect pre-Christian Slavic traditions and practices. | Evgeniy Sofiychuk, Associated Press

How summer solstice is celebrated today

Today, summer solstice is celebrated in various ways across the country. In India, thousands of people come together to practice yoga sessions.

According to Time, it was during summer solstice when Adiyogi, the first yogi, met his disciples. It is also common for the United Nations to schedule International Yoga day to correspond with the summer solstice.

Thousands of people from all around the world also gather in New York City’s Time Square to practice yoga together, per NBC Boston.

In Sweden, they celebrate the summer solstice with Midsummer festivals. Girls put flowers in their hair and make wreathes for the maypoles which are then used for dancing circles, per the article.

In England, thousands will come to visit Stonehenge in Wiltshire to see the sunrise amid the stones.

Though, according to History Channel, “While some have theorized that Stonehenge was the location of prehistoric summer solstice rituals, there’s little archaeological evidence that it was used this way.”