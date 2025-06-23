Kristin Chenoweth sings the national anthem before Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City.

Kristin Chenoweth, one of Broadway’s most beloved stars who is known for her powerful vocals, performed the national anthem at the NBA Finals.

The season-capping Game 7 was between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. While Broadway enthusiasts were enamored by her signature flair, some NBA fans’ reactions were a bit more displeased — sparking a social media frenzy over whether her theatrical rendition was the right move for the big game.

Broadway star Chenoweth wows audiences but not crowds

Chenoweth, who was born in Oklahoma, per USA Today, began the song in a traditional manner. Though, according to Today, Chenoweth promised to add her own personal touch to the song.

“I do love this song, and take it very seriously,” she shared in an Instagram video.

It was toward the second half of the song that she stepped up to her role as a Broadway icon and Tony Award-winner by belting notes and adding her own flare to the anthem.

Fans had a lot to say about the performance

Kristin Chenoweth sings the national anthem before Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. | Nate Billings, Associated Press

Some viewers claimed her dramatic performance won them over and converted them into new and unexpected basketball fans.

Though others didn’t feel the same way.

Another viewer complained in a post on X about an “opera singer” opening the game.

Despite criticism by some, many expressed their enthusiasm for the talent Chenoweth brought to the court.

Fans can continue to debate whether Chenoweth’s personal rendition of the national anthem added or took away from the mood on the court, but one thing is certain — the hometown Thunder knocked out the Pacers with a final score of 103-91, per Today.