It’s time to get your webbing ready, because the original “Spider-Man” trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, is swinging back into theaters this fall.

On Thursday, Variety announced that the trilogy would be returning to the big screen as part of a Fathom Entertainment event in collaboration with Sony Pictures.

But the fun doesn’t stop there — the event will feature an extended cut of “Spider-Man 2,″ titled “Spider-Man 2.1.” With extended and additional scenes, this will be the first theatrical release of this version of the film, per Variety.

The event will begin on Friday, Sept. 26, with “Spider-Man,” followed by “Spider-Man 2.1″ and “Spider-Man 3″ showing on Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, respectively, according to IGN.

But if you’re not able to swing by the theater then, not to worry, because there will be an encore weekend Oct. 3-5, per IGN.

“The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations,” Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt told Variety. “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”

‘Spider-Man’ legacy

‘Spider-Man’ (2002)

Rating: PG-13

Original Release Date: May 3, 2002

Peter Parker (Maguire) is an intelligent and shy teenager living in New York City. After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider during a school field trip to a genetics laboratory, Peter gains superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, agility and the ability to cling to surfaces.

As Peter learns how to best use his new abilities and fight injustice across the city, he also comes face to face with a villain known as Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), who is looking for vengeance against Peter’s superhero identity — Spider-Man.

When this first film in the “Spider-Man” trilogy came to theaters, it earned $155 million domestically during its opening weekend, with a total gross of $826 million worldwide, according to IMDb.

‘Spider-Man 2′ (2004)

Rating: PG-13

Original Release Date: June 30, 2004

While Spider-Man is webbing up criminals across New York City, Peter Parker is struggling to save his personal life. Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) is engaged to another man, his grades are slipping, he can’t keep a job and the Daily Bugle is claiming Spider-Man is a criminal.

Reaching his breaking point, Peter decides to take a break from swinging from buildings. But not too long after, renowned scientist, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), transforms into a supervillain due to a failed fusion experiment, and Peter might have to bring back Spider-Man to save the world.

The second installment of the franchise opened to $88 million during its first weekend, with a grand total gross of $785 million worldwide, according to IMDb.

‘Spider-Man 3′ (2007)

Rating: PG-13

Original Release Date: May 4, 2007

With Peter finally able to balance his relationship with Mary Jane and his responsibilities as Spider-Man, things are going pretty well. However, challenges still loom, including his old friend Harry Osborn (James Franco), who is still looking for revenge against him, leading Harry to become the New Goblin.

Additionally, Peter must capture Uncle Ben’s real killer, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), the Sandman. But things become more difficult when a strange black entity bonds with Peter’s suit, amplifying his powers and his darker qualities. Will Peter be able to save himself and take down the various villains?

Rounding out the trilogy, “Spider-Man 3″ earned $151 million domestically during its opening weekend and earned a total of $891 million worldwide, per IMDb.

Fathom Entertainment has more coming

The “Spider-Man” trilogy is just one of Fathom Entertainment’s various rerelease events.

Recently, the company brought “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” back for a Father’s Day event in June, with “Clueless” right on its heels with a rerelease at the end of the month, Deseret News previously reported.

Coming up, Fathom Entertainment has plans to rerelease “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) in July for its 50th anniversary, ”Sunset Boulevard" (1950) in August for its 75th anniversary and “The Sound of Music” (1965) in September for its 60th anniversary, according to a press release.