Actors Alec Santos, left, Natalie Hall, middle and Presley Allard, right, star in Hallmark's "Unwrapping Christmas." Successful gift-wrapping shop owner Tina is in charge of planning this year’s annual Christmas gala. But things begin to go awry when the gala faces cancellation due to a scrooge-like estate owner.

In July, Hallmark is releasing a line of “Christmas in July” movies, as well as a new unscripted series, “Christmas at Sea,” featuring several Hallmark stars.

Also this month, Hallmark will premiere the miniseries, “Holidazed” on television for the first time. The series debuted on the Hallmark streaming platform, Hallmark+ last year.

Here are the four new movies and two television series, coming to the Hallmark channel in July.

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle’

Starring: Natalie Hall and Alec Santos

Summary: During the chaotic busy season at her store, All Wrapped Up, Tina Mitchell (Hall) meets a charming man named Michael (Santos).

While juggling her responsibilities at the bustling store, Tina is also involved in organizing the town’s Christmas gala, which faces jeopardy when the venue owner decides to put the property on the market.

As Tina navigates her holiday hurdles, her burgeoning romance with Michael is put to the test in light of a troubling rumor.

Premiere: Saturday, July 5, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince’

Starring: Kathryn Davis and Nathan Witte

Summary: When Mia (Davis), an accountant at All Wrapped Up, meets Beau Cavannagh — a local celebrity who perfectly resembles her romance novel hero — they form an instant connection.

However, their developing romance faces challenges when Beau’s family voices their disapproval.

Beau consistently shows genuine feelings for Mia, but his wealthy family does not support their blossoming romance.

Premiere: Saturday, July 12, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny’

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Torrance Coombs

Summary: The marketing guru at All Wrapped Up, Lily (Newbrough), is a firm believer in destiny. When it seems like the universe is guiding her toward a celebrity realtor, she embraces the path.

So when she forms an unexpected connection with journalist Sean Whitlock (Coombs) during an interview, Lily begins to her reconsider her faith in fate.

Premiere: Saturday, July 19, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion’

Starring: Cindy Busby and Jake Epstein

Summary: Olivia (Busby), the wrapping specialist at All Wrapped Up, unexpectedly encounters her ex-boyfriend Benjamin (Epstein) when she makes a Christmas delivery to a secluded cabin.

Following a brief argument, a snowstorm traps them inside the cabin together. When they being reminiscing on old memories together, old feelings also begin to surface.

Premiere: Saturday, July 26, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Christmas at Sea’

Starring: Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker

Summary: An unscripted series featuring Hallmark superfans who celebrated the holiday on a Christmas cruise through the tropics. Several Hallmark stars are also featured.

Premiere: Monday, July 7, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Holidazed’

Starring: Ser’Darius Blain, Lindy Booth, Erin Cahill, Osric Chau, Loretta Devine, Noemi Gonzalez, Ian Harding, Dennis Haysbert, Rachelle Lefevre, Holland Roden, Virginia Madsen, John C. McGinley and Lucille Soong.

Summary: This miniseries follows six families, each with unique backgrounds and traditions, who all live on the same cul-de-sac. Each family comes together to celebrate and discover what they share in common.

Premiere: Sunday, July 6, at 6 p.m. MDT, previously premiered on Hallmark +