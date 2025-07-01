Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Gov. Spencer Cox kicked off a yearlong celebration in Utah for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence at the Capitol on Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City.

As part of the celebration, a nationwide initiative called America250, Cox urged Utahns to lead the nation in introducing a “new era of patriotism” in America.

Utah performer and philanthropist Marie Osmond, who praised Utahns for forging “close knit communities” and leading the nation in “volunteerism and charitable giving,” conducted the kickoff event.

Marie Osmond speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cox ushered in “a new era of patriotism,” which he described as an “old era of patriotism” exemplified by the nation’s Founding Fathers. The movement, he believes, can be ignited by Utahns during the yearlong celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“It is incumbent on every Utahn to show the rest of the country what patriotism really means,” Cox said.

He urged Utah parents to teach their children, “that freedom is built here, that responsibility is built here.”

He continued, “There is nothing more un-American than hating our fellow Americans. Unity does not mean agreement. It means working together. It means believing in the institutions that those founders created 250 years ago that are still alive today, by the grace of God.”

Cox’s sentiments were echoed by U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy, who said her hope for America250 is a “refocus,” particularly in remembering “how blessed we are” to live in a country guided by the Declaration of Independence.

“What a blessing it is to be able to disagree with the government, what a blessing it is to be able to participate in the government, what a blessing to be able to hold our own government accountable, and if we can focus on that ... I think we’ve got another 250 years,” Maloy said.

“We’re inching ever closer to the promise in the Declaration of Independence in our Constitution, and that’s worth celebrating, no matter who you are.”

Utah’s youth were heavily incorporated into the Tuesday celebration — putting emphasis on the America250 Utah initiative’s aim to create positive progression for the coming generations.

The One Voice Children’s Choir performs at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ahead of Cox’s comments, crowds gathered around the front steps of Utah Capitol heard multiple musical numbers from the One Voice Children’s Choir.

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz‘s 11-year-old daughter, Ella Schultz, led the group in a Pledge of Allegiance.

And winners of America’s Field Trip essays contests, students Liam Gustafson and Audrey Holyoak, read excerpts from the Declaration of Independence.

“We get a year, starting July 4 until next year, to celebrate what made this country so unique, so special,” Cox said. “May God bless you, may God bless the great state of Utah, and may God continue to bless these United States of America.”

What is the America250 initiative?

The America250 initiative is a nationwide movement to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which lands on July 4, 2026.

Utah is helming the initiative with its own yearlong mission to bring communities together to jointly honor our nation’s past and inspire a greater future — while emphasizing Utah’s strengths.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“There are a lot of things we do well in Utah that embody the spirit of America250,” Maloy said. “We are very community oriented. We’re really family oriented. We volunteer. We tend to be really patriotic. We have a strong military tradition in Utah.”

Maloy continued, “I think in light of a lot of the chaos and the contention that’s happening in public, this is a chance for Utahns to do what Utahns do best, which is come together and celebrate who we are and what we represent on the world stage.”

The America250 Utah initiative invites Utahns to participate in programs aiming to forge a better future. These programs focus on education, engagement and creating unity in Utah communities.

Walk250 Utah, for example, encourages Utahns to stay active and enjoy the state’s natural beauty through walks, hikes, biking and other outdoor (or indoor) exercise. Participants can join their community in reaching a shared goal of moving 250 miles each during the next year.

Another program, 500 For Our Future, aims to reach 500 civic teachers with additional training, resources and support, with an emphasis on American and Utah history.

These programs, and several others, are meant to unite Utahns, particularly young Utahns, who will be around to celebrate through America’s 300th anniversary, said Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks at the America250 Utah Kickoff, marking the start of the celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“May youth from every corner of our state see themselves in our country’s future and our state’s unique contributions to the world,” Henderson said.

“We invite all Utahns to find a way to connect with the promise of our country. Through America250, Utah’s signature programs and through events hosted in your community, your city or your county.”

Upcoming America250 events

Following the America250 kickoff event on Tuesday, celebrations continue across the state all week long.

Guided hike to Dooly Knob

Enjoy a guided, 3-mile hike up Dooly Knob alongside Team 76, an Army Reserve Group from Fort Douglas. The hike features views of Great Salt Lake and potential scenes of the island’s native bison herd.

When: Thursday, July 3, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Meet at Dooly Knob trailhead

America250 Kickoff at Echo State Park

Join in on an America250 Independence Day celebration at Echo State Park. The event features self-guided and guided hiking opportunities, e-bike riding on the historic Union Pacific Rail Trail, a vendor market and food trucks.

When: Friday, July 4, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Echo State Park

Firework show at Sand Hollow State Park

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Sand Hollow State Park with food and drink from local southern Utah vendors. The night ends with a firework show and synchronized music from Redrock Media.

When: Friday, July 4, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Sand Hollow State Park