Jasin Boland, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via the Associated Press

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Philippine Velge in a scene from "Jurassic World Rebirth."

“Jurassic World Rebirth” took a big bite out of the competition at the box office over the holiday weekend.

Earning $147.3 million domestically and $322 million worldwide during the long July Fourth weekend, the numbers “likely position the latest ‘Jurassic’ as one of the biggest hits of the summer,” according to Variety.

“It’s just a tremendous result,” said Jim Orr, who oversees domestic distribution for Universal, per The Associated Press. “‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is exactly what audiences crave during the summer: a very big, fun, extraordinarily well-done adventure.”

The film, which is the seventh in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, and is meant to be the start of a new trilogy, per Variety.

This image released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Jurassic World Rebirth." | Jasin Boland, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment via the Associated Press

But it’s faced mixed reviews from critics, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” currently has a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it has a slightly higher audience score, at 72%.

There was no doubt, though, that “Jurassic World” topped its box office competitors.

The racing film “F1,” starring Brad Pitt, came second place at the box office this weekend, earning $26.1 million in its second weekend in theaters for a domestic total of $109.5 million, while the live-action remake “How to Train Your Dragon” took third place with $11 million during its fourth weekend, which brought its domestic total to $224 million, AP reported.

“Lilo & Stitch,” another live-action remake, is currently the highest-grossing film of the year so far, having earned a total of $972.7 million globally since it was released in May, according to Variety.

“Jurassic World Rebirth” isn’t the only summer blockbuster coming to theaters this month. James Gunn’s “Superman,” starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, will make its debut this Friday, while Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, will premiere July 25.