Still facing fluctuating box office numbers, competition from streaming services and lingering impacts from the recent Hollywood strikes, theaters are pulling out all the stops this summer to lure audiences off their couches and back into the multiplex.

With $5 ticket Tuesdays, free popcorn perks and seats you could easily take a nap in, theaters are offering deals designed to reignite interest in the theater experience. It’s part deal, part nostalgia and part reinvention, and it might just work.

AMC theaters announced earlier this summer that they would be offering half off ticket prices for AMC Stubs members on Wednesdays, but just recently expanded the deal to Tuesdays as well. They are piling on the savings by offering 50% off a small combo of popcorn and a drink for loyalty program members.

AMC is one of many movie theaters trying to stay afloat post pandemic and post 2023 Hollywood strikes amid the rise in popularity of streaming services.

A movie theater giant in the United States, AMC has 7,712 screens nationwide, per Statista, but only three AMC theaters reside in Utah: West Jordan, Provo and Layton.

Regal theaters is second in number of screens with 6,474 scattered across the United States, with Cinemark close behind at 4,392 screens, according to Statista.

What else are theaters doing to bring people in?

Enhanced experiences — Special offers and innovation

Movie theaters recognize the importance of reengaging audiences by offering them something new and appealing.

Industry expert and co-founder of consulting firm The Fithian Group, John Fithian, highlighted this transformation: “We need to find a way to get people back into the habit of going to theaters,” he told Variety. “You can’t stay stuck in a 100-year-old way of doing business — that’s not going to work anymore.”

In a further attempt to enhance the offerings and appeal of cinemas, theaters are expanding beyond traditional movie screenings. Mike Barstow, executive vice president of ACX Cinemas, provided insight into how his company is making changes. “We’ve got full restaurants, arcades and sports bars with giant LED screens. We’re better equipped by necessity,” Barstow told Variety. ACX Cinemas is a Midwest family owned theater company with seven locations.

“The pandemic made us realize that we need to diversify,” Bob Bagby, CEO of B&B Theatres, said in an interview with Variety. “We can’t just depend on studios to provide us with what we need to drive our business.”

As always, fans are eager to share innovative ideas with theaters, helping to reengage fellow audiences in embracing the theater experience.

Loyalty programs and perks

Loyalty programs for movie theaters have grown, with perks like earning points on purchases and exclusive screenings.

AMC Stubs offers three membership tiers, with AMC Stubs A-List being the most popular: allowing moviegoers to see up to three movies per week with no online fees, free size upgrades on popcorn and drinks and priority lines — all for a monthly fee. Lower tiers provide perks like points on purchases, free birthday treats and discounted fees.

The MegaPass from Megaplex, offers two movie tickets per month with waived online fees, 15% off concessions and up to six $1 off companion ticket discounts for a monthly fee and six month commitment. Megaplex also offers MegaRewards, a free sign up where moviegoers can earn points on purchases through Megaplex.

With the Cinemark Movie Club, members pay a monthly fee for one free monthly 2D ticket (with rollover), waived online fees, 20% off concessions and discounts on companion tickets, plus rewards points on every purchase.

Other movie discounts happening this summer

As previously reported by Deseret News, Megaplex brought back its “MegaReelDeals” this summer, where classic movies are brought back to the big screen for $5 a ticket. Megaplex is also offering their Kids Summer Movie Pass offering, “10 weeks, 10 family-friendly movies, all for just $25! That‘s only $2.50 per film,” according to Megaplex.

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark offers 10 weeks of 10 family friendly movies over the summer months, with movies like “The Wild Robot” and “The Batman” being featured, per Cinemark.

Despite lower box office numbers, many still appreciate the theater experience and value watching a movie on the big screen.