John Daly, left, and Adam Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in New York.

Adam Sandler is pleased with his “Happy Gilmore 2″ cast.

Sandler was joined by family, friends, cast members and athletes at the “Happy Gilmore 2″ premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday.

The much-anticipated sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original “Happy Gilmore” premiered in February 1996, raking in more than $41 million globally at the box office. Like the original, the sequel was co-written by Sandler and comedian Tim Herlihy.

During the film’s Monday premiere, Sandler shared how impressed he is with his cast, particularly Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and musician Bad Bunny — who both have minimal cameos in the movie.

Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler attend the premiere of Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in New York. | Evan Agostini, Associated Press

“Travis (Kelce) and (Bad) Bunny are ridiculous in it,” Sandler told People at the premiere event. He added, “Can’t believe they’re my buddies now.”

While speaking to Variety at the premiere, Sandler revealed he incorporated a part for Bad Bunny into the sequel after watching the musician host “Saturday Night Live.”

“I saw him and and I couldn’t believe how funny he was,” Sandler said. “I’m happy he’s in this.”

Bad Bunny joined Sandler at the premiere, but Kelce was busy with the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp, per Elle Magazine.

In addition to “Happy Gilmore” newcomers, several original cast members reprised their roles in the franchise and appeared at the premiere.

Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Christopher McDonald, Lee Trevino and Dennis Dugan were all at the event.

“This is my happy place,” McDonald told The Hollywood Reporter during a conversation at the premiere. He said “Happy Gilmore 2″ audiences will enjoy “a lot of laughs and a lot of heart, because it has a great storyline intertwined together, and (about) what you have to do to beat the odds as the underdog.”

Current and previous pro-golfers were also invited to the event, including John Daly, Jim Furyk, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris.

Finau, who appears in “Happy Gilmore 2″ as himself, attended the premiere with his wife, Alayna Finau. He said having a role in the sequel, “feels surreal,” per PGA Tour.

“I think ‘Happy Gilmore’ is one of the greatest comedies of all time,” the Utah native added. “To be a part of the sequel, it’s not even a dream come true because I didn’t even dream that something like this could happen. So it’s pretty special.”

When does ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ come out?

“Happy Gilmore 2″ premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 25.

