Ken Jennings as the host of “Jeopardy!” Jennings has a cameo in "Happy Gilmore 2," which hits Netflix Friday.

There’s a slew of cameos in “Happy Gilmore 2.“ Pro athletes like Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Utah golfer Tony Finau; musicians including Post Malone and Bad Bunny; and “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings all make an appearance in the movie that hits Netflix on Friday.

“Did you spot the Kenmeo?” “Jeopardy!” wrote in a post on Instagram last month.

A recent episode of the quiz show featured “Happy Gilmore” star Adam Sandler presenting a category about sports, concluding with Jennings letting viewers know they can catch “a little ‘Jeopardy!’ cameo’ in the upcoming film.

What we know about Ken Jennings’ ‘Happy Gilmore 2′ cameo

Based on the official trailer for the film, which has more than 5 million views on YouTube, Jennings’ cameo in “Happy Gilmore 2″ seems brief.

It appears the “Jeopardy!” host is informing contestants of the correct response to a clue — which happens to be “Happy Gilmore.”

Including a game show host in the “Happy Gilmore” sequel likely pays tribute to the 1996 film that included a memorable scene where Bob Barker, the late host of “The Price is Right,” gets in a punching match with Happy after things go poorly at a celebrity golf tournament.

The sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original “Happy Gilmore” premiered in February 1996, raking in more than $41 million globally at the box office, the Deseret News reported. Like the original, the sequel was co-written by Sandler and comedian Tim Herlihy.

Ken Jennings’ TV roles

Jennings has had a few roles on the screen outside of “Jeopardy!”

Three years ago, he appeared in the sitcom “Call Me Kat,” starring his former “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik.

In the Season 3 episode, Kat, played by Bialik, is returning from a trip to Paris and is eager to talk about her adventures on the flight home.

The victim: Jennings, who is seated next to her and is more interested in sleeping than lending a listening ear, the Deseret News previously reported.

Related Ken Jennings just made his sitcom debut

“Oh wow, I will take minor celebrities for $200, Ken!” Kat exclaims as she sees Jennings on the plane. “Get it? It’s a ‘Jeopardy!’ joke.’”

“What is, not the first time I’ve heard it,” he retorts.

Jennings also voiced his own character in a 2017 episode of “The Simpsons,” where Mr. Burns starts a for-profit university and hires Homer as a professor, along with some of the “greatest educators in the world.”

“Who is glad to meet you?” Ken Jennings’ character says as he meets Homer.