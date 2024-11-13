Kegan Ward, assistant manager of Swami Spirits, walks through debris of the damaged store in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2024.

Hurricane season isn’t over, as another late-season Caribbean Tropical Storm could be forming. A disturbance in the western Caribbean is likely developing into a Tropical Depression and may soon become the 18th named storm of the season: Tropical Storm Sara.

What is a Tropical Depression

According to the National Weather Service, a Tropical Depression is the initial stage of a tropical cyclone, which is a rotating storm system originating over warm ocean waters. When the storm’s sustained winds (measured over one minute) stay below 38 mph (or 33 knots), it’s classified as a tropical depression. This stage means the storm has organized and started forming, but it isn’t strong enough to be called a Tropical Storm (winds of 39-73 mph) or a Hurricane (winds over 74 mph).

Latest Status

The National Hurricane Center said that as of early Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms continue over the central Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center reports an 80% chance of a tropical development in the next few days, rising to 90% by the end of the week. The storm’s status will be determined within the next two to three days, per The Weather Channel.

Storm’s path

According to meteorologist Dave Osterberg, “There are only a couple of places where it could go once this develops,” Osterberg said. “One is through Cuba northeastward, missing the U.S. The other is possibly up into South Florida. So there is that potential in the middle to latter portion of next week,” per Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Florida is closely monitoring the storm’s development, but Fox 35 in Orlando reports that “it is too soon to know or predict what may form, how strong it could become, or where it might head. If something does form, any potential impacts would be about 9-10 days away.”

How long is Hurricane season?

The Atlantic Hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has produced 17 named storms so far, with the potential Tropical Storm Sara likely to become the 18th.

“Hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, Rafael.

“Tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, and Patty.

“Three hurricanes have made landfall over Florida: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton,” per Fox 35.