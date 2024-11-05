A man walks past the the U.S. Embassy during rains brought on by tropical storm Rafael in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Collin Reid, Associated Press
Sarah Gambles

By Sarah Gambles

Sarah Gambles is Deseret News' audience and express editor, and she covers breaking news, pop culture and Taylor Swift news.

Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward Cuba.

It passed by western Jamaica Tuesday and sustained winds of 70 mph, according to AccuWeather.

“Rafael is expected to become a hurricane as it passes near the Cayman Islands with further strengthening before it makes landfall in Cuba,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami said, per PBS.

Cubans were urged to begin preparing now since once the storm lands, “it’s important to stay where you are,” the Cuban Civil Defense posted on social media. An evacuation order was issued Monday for 37,000 people in far eastern Cuba, AP reported.

Related
Video: Indonesian villages face ongoing threats after volcano erupts

When will Tropical Storm Rafael possibly become a hurricane?

“This storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 1 or possibly a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in western Cuba,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Geordan Lewis said.

Where is Tropical Storm Rafael forecast to make landfall?

Forecasts show it could make landfall somewhere along the Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle around the weekend, per USA Today.

It’s the 17th named storm during the Atlantic hurricane season so far, and “it will be the 11th hurricane if it strengthens further, as expected,” according to NBC News.

Related
November meteor showers will offer a stunning display for nighttime observers
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.