November skies will offer a spectacular opportunity for nighttime observers, with four different meteor showers expected throughout the month.

While all the meteor showers will occur concurrently, each will peak at different times, which will provide the optimal viewing experience.

The first half of the month will feature the twin Taurid showers, while the second half will bring the peak of the Leonid showers. The Orionid showers peaked last month but will continue throughout November.

Although the Taurids produce fewer meteors per hour than the Orionid and Leonid showers — about five per hour — Sally Brummel, planetarium manager at the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum, told The Associated Press that the Taurids often make up for it with a display of vibrant fireballs, or particularly bright meteors.

“What’s notable is that they’re likely to produce brighter and longer-lasting meteors than some other showers, even if there aren’t as many,” she said.

When does each meteor shower peak?

The best time to observe these celestial events is during their peak, when the most meteors are visible.

The South and North Taurids will be active from Sept. 23 to Nov. 12 and Oct. 13 to Dec. 2, peaking on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, respectively, according to EarthSky.

While the Taurids are known for their fireballs, EarthSky.org explained that these displays tend to come in cycles of seven years, with the last major display occurring in 2022.

The Orionid showers, active from Sept. 26 to Nov. 22, already peaked last month, producing 10 to 20 meteors per hour. Like the Taurids, they occasionally produce fireballs

The Leonid showers, active from Nov. 3 through Dec. 2, will peak on Nov. 18, with an expected rate of 10 to 15 meteors per hour, according to EarthSky.

The 1966 Leonid showers produced thousands of meteors per minute during a 15-minute event, one of the most remarkable meteor displays in modern memory. Storms of this magnitude occur roughly every 33 years.

Best times for viewing

Per EarthSky, for the best viewing experience it is important to know the time, location and moon phase of each of these meteor shower events.

The radiant, or the point where meteors appear to originate, typically reaches its highest point in the sky after or around midnight and it is the best time to see the most meteors. The Taurid radiants reach their highest point around midnight, while the Orionid is highest around 2 a.m. and the Leonid is at dawn.

Meteor showers are located in different parts of the sky. Observers can find them by focusing on the constellations after which they’re named: the Taurids near Taurus, the Orionids near Orion, and the Leonids near Leo.

Finally, moon phase plays a significant role in meteor shower visibility. A bright moon can create light pollution, reducing the number of visible meteors.

The South Taurids’ peak will occur just after a new moon, providing dark skies, but both the North Taurids and Leonids will peak near a full moon, which could make them harder to observe.