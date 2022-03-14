FaithPresident Nelson remembers Sister Donna Packer as a ‘mother, sister, saint and daughter of the living God’Published: March 14, 2022, 3:59 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePallbearers carry the casket of Sister Donna Edith Smith Packer, wife of the late President Boyd K. Packer, who served as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to a hearse following funeral services in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, March 14, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News