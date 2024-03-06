The Joseph and Emma Smith Mansion House in Nauvoo, Illinois, is shown in 2013.

The Community of Christ transferred the historic Kirtland Temple to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday along with 17 other buildings, additional property, and historic artifacts and documents.

The list released by the churches says that another Nauvoo building, the Joseph Smith Historic Site Visitors’ Center of the Community of Christ, will be transferred after a closing in the future.

The list also noted that the land obtained by the Church of Jesus Christ on Block 155 in Nauvoo does not include the Smith Family Cemetery.

According to a question and answer released on the church’s Newsroom website, the purchase price of the historic sites and documents was $192.5 million.

Below is a list of the property transferred on Tuesday.

All the historic buildings involved closed on Tuesday to facilitate the transfer of ownership, but The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said all of the buildings are scheduled to reopen to the public on March 25.

The Nauvoo House in Nauvoo, Illinois. The house was transferred by the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Tuesday’s exchange is the third major transfer of property between the churches in the past dozen years. In 2012, the Community of Christ transferred historic sites in Missouri and Ohio. In 2017, it sold the Book of Mormon printer’s manuscript for $35 million.

The churches noted that the transfer includes additional items that do not appear on this list. The items not listed include the vast majority of representative period artifacts currently on display in the historic buildings. Most of those artifacts are not historically associated with the Smith family or with Nauvoo.

Historic buildings in Kirtland, Ohio

Kirtland Temple, 9020 Chillicothe Road.

Historic buildings in Nauvoo, Illinois

Smith Family Homestead and Summer Kitchen, 935 South Main Street.

Joseph and Emma Smith Mansion House, 890 South Main Street.

Red Brick Store (reconstructed), 610 Water Street. This is where the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints was formed in 1842.

Nauvoo House, 950 South Main Street.

The Red Brick Store where the Relief Society was organized in Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1842. The store was transferred by the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Historical Artifacts

Portraits of Joseph and Emma Smith, circa 1842, attributed to David Rogers.

Original door of Liberty Jail, circa 1833.

Manuscripts and documents

Book of Mormon “Caractors” document.

Four pages from Revelation Book 1, including portions of revelations now known as Doctrine and Covenants 64, 65, 66, 76, 81 and 133.

Seven letters from Joseph to Emma Smith, including letters written on Oct. 13, 1832; May 18, 1834; Nov. 4, 1838; Nov. 12, 1838; Nov. 9, 1839; June 23, 1844; and June 27, 1844.

A history of the church, written by John Whitmer.

Manuscript notes of an 1879 interview with Emma Smith by Joseph Smith III.

Joseph Smith’s printed “Phinney” Bible (Cooperstown, New York, 1828) with his numerous markings as part of the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible.

Manuscripts of the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible

Old Testament manuscript 1 (June 1830–March 7, 1831).

Old Testament manuscript 2, first part (March 8–April 5, 1831).

Old Testament manuscript 2, second part (July 20, 1832–July 2, 1833).

Old Testament manuscript 3 (ca. late 1830–early 1831).

New Testament manuscript 1 (March 8–June 1831).

New Testament manuscript 2, Folio 1 (April 4, 1831–Sept. 26, 1831).

New Testament manuscript 2, Folio 2 (Sept. 26, 1831–late 1831).

New Testament manuscript 2, Folio 3 (winter 1831–1832).

New Testament manuscript 2, Folio 4 (January/February 1832–July 31, 1832).

Publication committee manuscripts for the first complete edition of the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible as The Holy Scriptures (1867).

Kirtland Temple furniture

Joseph Smith writing desk.

1820s couch associated with the Whitney family.

Original elements of the Kirtland Temple

Oval window frame.

Front door keystone and frame.

Stone arch.

Windows.

Pieces of original stucco and sandstone.

Nauvoo items and artifacts

Nauvoo Temple Sunstone.

Two Nauvoo Temple Moonstones.

Nauvoo House cornerstone, which housed the Original Manuscript of the Book of Mormon.

Joseph Smith desk (Mansion House).

Emma Smith trunk (Mansion House).

Lucy Mack Smith rocking chair (Mansion House).

Two Smith family chairs (Mansion House).

Emma Smith walking stick (Homestead).

Washstand associated with Hawn’s Mill (Homestead).

Sampler (Homestead).

Bowl (Homestead).

Three inkwells (Red Brick Store).

The kitchen of the Joseph and Emma Smith Homestead, home of the Smith family from 1839 to 1843. Ownership of the home was transferred from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Non-historic buildings in Kirtland

Temple Visitors’ Center, 9076 Chillicothe Road.

Private residence and shop, 7788 Maple Street.

Private residence, 7799 Joseph Street.

Private residence, 9120 Timothy Lane.

Small undeveloped lots in Kirtland

(Unnumbered) Joseph Street.

9080 Chillicothe Road.

Historic buildings with modernized interiors in Nauvoo (private use)

Hiram and Thankful Clark home, 790 South Hyde Street.

Aaron and Polly Johnson home, 475 Water Street.

William and Rosannah Marks home, 575 Water Street.

Sidney and Phebe Rigdon home, 860 South Main Street.

Jonathan and Rebecca Wright home, 455 Water Street.

The First Hotel, 795 South Main Street.

A stone stable built by Lewis Bidamon, 940 South Main Street.

Non-historic building in Nauvoo

Maintenance Shop, Bain Street.

Nauvoo blocks and lots

(As indexed by the 1842 map of the City of Nauvoo.)