Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson attends a nutritional screening event for children and their mothers in Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 18, 2023.

As Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson participated in a malnutrition screening for children in Manila, Philippines, she saw parents receive support, get connected to community resources and learn about proper nutrition for their children.

“There is nothing more gratifying than having the opportunity to work on and participate in an event like this where we’re bringing temporal and, frankly, spiritual relief to our loved ones, our brothers and sisters around the world,” President Johnson said.

Medical volunteers took measurements of each child and provided counseling. Mothers received personal attention and focus. Families learned about wasting, stunting and other health issues — and what to do about it.

