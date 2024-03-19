A depiction of an empty tomb is a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

All 15 members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will share a message about Jesus Christ from now until Easter.

The messages, from prophets and apostles called to be special witnesses of Jesus Christ, began Monday and will run daily through Easter on March 31.

The first two messages were videos released on social media by Elder Ulisses Soares and Elder Patrick Kearon, the junior members of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Latter-day Saint apostles serve for life and are set apart as “special witnesses of the name of Christ in all the world,” according to scripture. Three apostles form the First Presidency. Twelve more make up the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

If the daily Easter messages continue to be released in order of apostolic seniority, church President Russell M. Nelson would be scheduled to share the final message on Easter morning.

In his post, Elder Soares spoke about Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, which is now celebrated each year on Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday represents the beginning of Holy Week, which ends in the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter.

“May we spread out our robes of love and palm leaves of charity, walking in the footsteps of the Prince of Peace as we prepare to celebrate the miracle of the empty tomb,” Elder Soares said.

Elder Kearon said the atonement of Jesus Christ offers healing even to those who feel it is impossible.

“Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible,” he said. “He came here to make the impossible possible, the irredeemable redeemable, to heal the unhealable, to right the unrightable, to promise the unpromisable.”

The leaders are using the hashtag #BecauseOfHim with their posts.

“Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality,” the First Presidency states in their 2024 Easter message. “Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us.

“The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ.”

The church also released a new Easter webpage that includes a Holy Week study guide, text messages, videos and children’s activities designed to help focus Easter celebrations on the risen Jesus Christ.

The church also offers a free Easter special by the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square and other videos in the church’s Media Library.

There is an Easter study plan in the Gospel Library, and church members’ weekly study will focus on Easter in the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum during March 25-31.